Video Breakdown of Joe Burrow's Injury: What Went Wrong, is Bengals' Offense to Blame?
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a grade 3 turf toe sprain that will require surgery in Cincinnati's 31-27 win over Jacksonville in Week 2. He's going to miss a minimum of three months and could be out for the rest of the 2025 campaign.
If he doesn't play again this season, it will be his third season-ending surgery in six NFL seasons.
What happened on the play he got hurt? Was it a freak accident? Is it the offensive lines fault?
We took a look at the all-22 and broke down the play. From Burrow's initial read to Ja'Marr Chase's involvement and the offensive line, we explain every facet of the play. Watch the video below:
Scheme Questions
Some have wondered if the Bengals' coaching staff has regrets for how they use Burrow and how they've built this offense.
“We have special skill players,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said this week. “We want to accentuate those skill players. We try to do both things. How do we accentuate their skillset? How do we try to do it in a way that we’re limiting the amount of times that Joe’s potentially going to get hit . . . There’s no one decision that solves all. Everything costs something. So we constantly think about these things and, again, I hate that we’re in this spot and we will always evaluate and re-evaluate and do it over and over again. But we can only make the decisions in the moment that we feel give us the best chance to win.”
The Bengals are 2-0 for the first time in the Zac Taylor era. Burrow is expected to miss a minimum of three months and will undergo surgery in the near future. Jake Browning will start at quarterback with Burrow out.
The Bengals play Minnesota on Sunday, before heading to Denver in Week 4. They haven't started the season 3-0 since the 2015 season.
