Bengals head coach Zac Taylor a long shot to win AP Coach of the Year

The Bengals have made plenty of changes to their roster this offseason.

The selected quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick and aggressively attacked their needs in free agency.

Franchise mainstays like A.J. Green, Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap remain, but the Bengals are hopeful that an infusion of young talent will turn things around after a 2-14 season.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor enters 2020 with a lot to prove. Is he the guy that is able to get the most out of Burrow? Will he put the rookie signal-caller in a position to succeed?

If Taylor can get the most out of his quarterback, then the Bengals could rebound following a 2-14 season.

BetOnline released the odds for Associated Press Coach of the Year. Taylor was tied for the third-lowest odds to win the award at 33/1. He was ahead of Joe Judge, Jon Gruden, Ron Rivera, Adam Gase, Bill O'Brien and Doug Marrone.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had the highest odds in the AFC North at 18/1. John Harbaugh (25/1) and Mike Tomlin (28/1) had the second and third best odds in the division.

Check out the odds for all 32 head coaches on the list below (Courtesy of BetOnline).

Bill Belichick 12/1

Bruce Arians 12/1

Mike McCarthy 14/1

Frank Reich 16/1

Andy Reid 18/1

Kevin Stefanski 18/1

Kliff Kingsbury 18/1

Sean McDermott 18/1

Kyle Shanahan 20/1

Mike Vrabel 22/1

Brian Flores 25/1

Doug Pederson 25/1

John Harbaugh 25/1

Vic Fangio 25/1

Mike Tomlin 28/1

Mike Zimmer 28/1

Pete Carroll 28/1

Anthony Lynn 30/1

Dan Quinn 30/1

Matt LaFleur 30/1

Matt Nagy 30/1

Sean McVay 30/1

Sean Payton 30/1

Matt Patricia 33/1

Matt Rhule 33/1

Zac Taylor 33/1

Joe Judge 40/1

Jon Gruden 40/1

Ron Rivera 40/1

Adam Gase 50/1

Bill O'Brien 50/1

Doug Marrone 50/1