Zac Taylor Makes Expectations for Bengals Crystal Clear Ahead of Season Opener vs Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals start the 2025 season on Sunday in Cleveland. Head coach Zac Taylor knows there's high expectations for a team that's led by Joe Burrow, but also signed Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson to new contracts this season.
The Bengals have finished 9-8 in each of the past two years. Taylor made it clear on Wednesday that they expect to play in February this season.
"I don't know that the external expectation will ever exceed the internal expectation," Taylor said bluntly. "What we expect from ourselves is to be the best and to be at the top at the end. And so there is no external anything anybody can say or think that's different than the pressure we put on ourselves. We put that urgency and expectation on ourself every single day."
The Bengals star the season on the road. They're hoping to start 1-0 for the first time since 2021 when they won the AFC and played in Super Bowl LVI.
What does he think of the people that are doubting the Bengals this season?
"I'm excited, that's why you do this job. I think we're kind of sick in a way where we just, we want the pressure," Taylor said. "You want the naysayers, you want all that. You want to walk into an environment where people don't like you, and you've got to put your best foot forward and walk out the victors. So I think that's what excites me the most about getting ready for a game week on the road. Just all those things come to fruition and you got to show up and be ready to roll.”
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast