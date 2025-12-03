Zac Taylor Drops Latest Injury Update On Tee Higgins And More

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor had another injury update ready to roll on Wednesday ahead of his Bengals team returning to practice for the first time since last week's Thanksgiving win over Baltimore.

Trey Hendrickson is on track to miss another game this week with a hip/pelvis injury to extend his month-plus absence, while Tee Higgins and Tahj Brooks look like they have a shot to play working through concussion protocol. Both are going to be limited during Wednesday's practice.

"He's working through it, making good progress, limited today, same with Tahj Brooks, same category both been making good progress," Taylor said about that duo, while noting Hendrickson will not practice on Wednesday.

Cincinnati has a healthy Joe Burrow trying to lead them from the brink of a lost season to the playoffs with a winning run down the stretch. The Bengals are 13-3 all-time in December and January under the quarterback.

Taylor assessed his first game back from injury in Monday's media comments after reviewing the tape.

“Well, just how quickly he got into a rhythm. I think he’d sit here and say, ‘I missed this or missed that.’ I could feel the rhythm he got into and the confidence that he had when he was out there,” Taylor explained when asked what stood out from Burrow's outing. “So that’s what we could feel as a team, you know, that he was really back to mid-season form for himself.”

The Bengals are 4-8 on the season. They're two games back in the AFC North. If they can go on a December run, they can put themselves in position to get in the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Burrow will try to build on that Thanksgiving return this Sunday on the road against Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, make sure you watch the video below & subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok