Zac Taylor discusses Bobby Hart's performance against the Chargers

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that Bengals right tackle Bobby Hart struggled to protect Joe Burrow in Sunday's game against the Chargers. 

He allowed one sack, six pressures and two quarterback hits. Pro Football Focus gave Hart a 46.0 pass blocking grade, which is awful. 

He was going up against Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but the Bengals line was so bad that the offense couldn't function in the first half. 

Hart's play improved, as did the rest of the offensive line in the final two quarters, but his play is concerning. 

"He had some tough moments," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "Bosa is arguably one of the best pass rushers in football. We might see one that's going to have the same argument this week in Myles Garrett. So it's a tough task. We've got to take it upon us as an offense to help take the pressure off those tackles when they face guys like that. Because those guys are game wreckers. We knew that coming in, that Bosa and Ingram, and that combination of the two. Sometimes it was even hard to see all of them on defense. All you saw when you watched the tape was those two. So we knew it was going to be a test for our guys. We've just got to help those guys the best we can."

Hart did post an 82.4 run blocking grade according to PFF. Unfortunately, it doesn't make up for his struggles in the passing game. 

If he's going to continue to start at right tackle, then he needs to be more consistent. No one's expecting him to be a Pro Bowler, but he needs to be a competent player if he's going to be in the lineup every week. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here! 

