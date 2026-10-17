3 Potential Trades the Bengals Could Make Prior to 2026 Deadline
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The Cincinnati Bengals rolled into the bye week 3-2.
Work needs to be done, but this team still has the pieces to make a long run in the postseason. It cannot be denied that fixing the issues needs to happen quickly.
What do those changes look like? The easy answer could be in the form of a trade. Here are three potential trades the Bengals could make if they plan on being all-in on a Super Bowl run this season.
1. LB Cody Barton
The Bengals' linebacker play has not been on par for a team that is chasing a deep playoff run. That's where Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton comes into play.
Not to bash on the Titans, but they are a team that is far away from being a competitor. If they have pieces that can bring back value, they could be a very active team at the deadline.
Barton is a piece that can bring them back some value while also giving a competitive team a nice addition to their defense.
Pro Football Focus currently has Barton graded as the 27th-best linebacker in the league. The cap hit for the 30-year-old linebacker is over $4 million for the 2026 season. If it's an all-in situation, Barton would fit the bill.
2. CB Tariq Woolen
If the Bengals are looking for secondary depth, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Tariq Woolen could be an option.
The Eagles seem to be unsure what the future holds. The NFC East has looked like a train wreck, as the Eagles are 2-3 but still in second place.
Woolen's cap hit would only be $910,000 if a team were to make a trade. That could make this a high-upside situation for the Bengals.
3. S Jessie Bates III
A familiar name for Bengals fans, Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III would be a major move. After spending five seasons with the Bengals, including the 2021 season when the team went to the Super Bowl, Bates has spent the last four seasons in Atlanta.
It would be a heavy cap hit to bring Bates back in the fold. But would a $9 million hit to the cap be worth Bates' veteran presence in the secondary? Not to mention, this homecoming could have the fan base buzzing.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Tyler covers the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals for On SI.Follow tylerreed93