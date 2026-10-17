3 Potential Trades the Bengals Could Make Prior to 2026 Deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals rolled into the bye week 3-2.

Work needs to be done, but this team still has the pieces to make a long run in the postseason. It cannot be denied that fixing the issues needs to happen quickly.

What do those changes look like? The easy answer could be in the form of a trade. Here are three potential trades the Bengals could make if they plan on being all-in on a Super Bowl run this season.

1. LB Cody Barton

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) exits the field after their loss to the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals' linebacker play has not been on par for a team that is chasing a deep playoff run. That's where Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton comes into play.

Not to bash on the Titans, but they are a team that is far away from being a competitor. If they have pieces that can bring back value, they could be a very active team at the deadline.

Barton is a piece that can bring them back some value while also giving a competitive team a nice addition to their defense.

Pro Football Focus currently has Barton graded as the 27th-best linebacker in the league. The cap hit for the 30-year-old linebacker is over $4 million for the 2026 season. If it's an all-in situation, Barton would fit the bill.

2. CB Tariq Woolen

Jun 7, 2022; Renton, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (39) walks to the locker room following minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bengals are looking for secondary depth, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Tariq Woolen could be an option.

The Eagles seem to be unsure what the future holds. The NFC East has looked like a train wreck, as the Eagles are 2-3 but still in second place.

Woolen's cap hit would only be $910,000 if a team were to make a trade. That could make this a high-upside situation for the Bengals.

3. S Jessie Bates III

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) warms up before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A familiar name for Bengals fans, Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III would be a major move. After spending five seasons with the Bengals, including the 2021 season when the team went to the Super Bowl, Bates has spent the last four seasons in Atlanta.

It would be a heavy cap hit to bring Bates back in the fold. But would a $9 million hit to the cap be worth Bates' veteran presence in the secondary? Not to mention, this homecoming could have the fan base buzzing.

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