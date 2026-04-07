2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cincinnati Bengals Land Dream DB to Bolster Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals have a Super Bowl contender of an offense. Their unit, led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, is one of the best in the league. They can contend with any opposing defense, but the Bengals' defense has been one of the worst defenses in the league.

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They've upgraded the unit this offseason by adding players like Bryan Cook, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe, among others. But they need to key in on the NFL draft, where they hold the No. 10 pick in the first round, as they look to continue upgrading their defense.

Bengals Will Have Options at Pick No. 10

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addresses the media during a press conference, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals should have plenty of options at pick No. 10. Players like Rueben Bain Jr., Mansoor Delane, and Sonny Styles could be available. But even if they go within the first nine picks, the Bengals should have some options left. There are plenty of good defensive players at the top of the draft class.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 10 pick in the first round, Feldman projected the Bengals would land Ohio State safety Caleb Downs to bolster their defense in a big way.

Landing Caleb Downs Would be a Dream Scenario for the Bengals

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"The decision here is Downs or LSU’s Mansoor Delane, the draft’s top corner," Feldman wrote. "My gut tells me that it’d be really hard for Cincinnati to pass on a star player from Ohio State who has excelled in a lot of big games and has a winning pedigree to go with off-the-charts football intelligence. Downs made a name for himself quickly in college football, leading Alabama in tackles as a true freshman in 2023 by a huge margin before transferring following Nick Saban’s retirement."

Downs would be the dream addition for the Bengals because there's a chance that he's the best player in the entire draft class, but because he's a safety, he's likely going to be available for the Bengals with their first round selection.

Adding an anchor like Downs is exactly the kind of move that the Bengals need. He's not only going to produce on the field, but he's going to be a leader in whichever locker room he ends up in.

The Bengals can't afford to miss the boat on Downs if he's on the board at pick No. 10.

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