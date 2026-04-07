2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cincinnati Bengals Land Dream DB to Bolster Defense
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The Cincinnati Bengals have a Super Bowl contender of an offense. Their unit, led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, is one of the best in the league. They can contend with any opposing defense, but the Bengals' defense has been one of the worst defenses in the league.
They've upgraded the unit this offseason by adding players like Bryan Cook, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe, among others. But they need to key in on the NFL draft, where they hold the No. 10 pick in the first round, as they look to continue upgrading their defense.
Bengals Will Have Options at Pick No. 10
The Bengals should have plenty of options at pick No. 10. Players like Rueben Bain Jr., Mansoor Delane, and Sonny Styles could be available. But even if they go within the first nine picks, the Bengals should have some options left. There are plenty of good defensive players at the top of the draft class.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 10 pick in the first round, Feldman projected the Bengals would land Ohio State safety Caleb Downs to bolster their defense in a big way.
Landing Caleb Downs Would be a Dream Scenario for the Bengals
"The decision here is Downs or LSU’s Mansoor Delane, the draft’s top corner," Feldman wrote. "My gut tells me that it’d be really hard for Cincinnati to pass on a star player from Ohio State who has excelled in a lot of big games and has a winning pedigree to go with off-the-charts football intelligence. Downs made a name for himself quickly in college football, leading Alabama in tackles as a true freshman in 2023 by a huge margin before transferring following Nick Saban’s retirement."
Downs would be the dream addition for the Bengals because there's a chance that he's the best player in the entire draft class, but because he's a safety, he's likely going to be available for the Bengals with their first round selection.
Adding an anchor like Downs is exactly the kind of move that the Bengals need. He's not only going to produce on the field, but he's going to be a leader in whichever locker room he ends up in.
The Bengals can't afford to miss the boat on Downs if he's on the board at pick No. 10.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel