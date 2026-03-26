Bengals Make Risky Pick, Address Defense in Latest Mock Draft

As the NFL offseason continues to slowly unwind, and respective universities hold their pro days, time is ticking on different organizations to finalize their draft orders and get themselves set for what is bound to be an unpredictable NFL Draft.

As the Cincinnati Bengals are licking their wounds following a 6-11 season, which saw Zac Taylor’s side be planted towards the bottom of the league in both yards per game allowed (382.1) and points per game allowed (28.9), the defensive possibilities feel endless with the No. 10 pick falling squarely in the Bengals’ hands.

The six-time AFC North champions have already reassembled their defense with the signings of edge rusher Boye Mafe, safety Bryan Cook, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, but with a first round that could hold upwards of 18-plus defensive selections, there is plenty of talent to go around.

In all likelihood, rangy safety Caleb Downs will be selected before Cincinnati’s pick, leaving the organization to find a different route to improving the league's 7th-worst passing defense. And CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco chose an exciting but risky talent in cornerback Jermod McCoy.

McCoy’s Up-And-Down Collegiate Career

McCoy originally committed to Oregon State ahead of the 2023 season, where he quickly asserted himself as one of the nation’s best corners, compiling a freshman season where he notched 31 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.

The former three-star recruit then caught the eye of Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, where McCoy was rated as a four-star transfer and the 14th overall transfer cornerback in the class.

McCoy quickly repaid the Volunteers’ faith with four interceptions, nine passes defended, and 44 tackles helped lead Tennessee to the 2024 College Football Playoff and a 10-3 overall record.

However, a torn ACL in January 2025 kept the corner out for the whole season, making him a risky selection so early into the draft.

“Word is he's made a nice recovery,” quoted Prisco. "He's the best cover player in this class when healthy. The Bengals could use another corner.”

McCoy’s NFL Combine Proved Potential

McCoy finished his short stint inside Lucas Oil Stadium, reminding potential suitors of his star potential, notching a 6.39 overall grade, which landed him with a “will eventually be plus starter” tag from NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.

Zierlein compared McCoy to current Cleveland Brown, Tyson Campbell. Through Campbell’s five years, the former second-round pick has put together a solid 349 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 54 passes defended, and four forced fumbles.

The NFL Draft is set for April 23rd and will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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