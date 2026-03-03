Cincinnati Bengals Make Franchise-Tag Decision Regarding Trey Hendrickson's Future

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially made the next move in the Trey Hendrickson contract saga this week. Cincinnati is not placing the franchise tag on Hendrickson as fans get ready to say goodbye to arguably the best pass rusher in franchise history.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the decision on Tuesday ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The two sides worked towards a new deal across the past two years but Hendrickson will now hit the open market next week and Cincinnati will lose him for likely nothing (maybe a compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL Draft depending on their signings next week).

The 31-year-old was a key part of Cincinnati's two trips to the AFC Championship game this decade, and he was a stalwart health pillar for much of his time until this past season, when he played in just seven games due to injury (four sacks and 11 tackles).

Before that, Hendrickson was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons with the Bengals. He signed with Cincinnati as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and posted 57.0 sacks between then and the 2025 season (the third-most in the NFL). His 17.5 sacks in both the 2023 and '24 campaigns are tied for the second-most in a season in Bengals history behind Coy Bacon's 22 mark pulled off in 1976.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin was non-committal about a path forward when talking about Hendrickson last month.

"I don't know what the future holds for Trey. Those are discussions that we're going to have to have ongoing," Tobin said. "He's one of several free agents that we have that we'll have to decide how we're going to go forward with. But pass rush is king, and you always need to be layering in pass rushers. It can develop from within your team, and I think we've seen some of that start to develop from within our team. And then I think we need to find some from external sources, as well."

Now attention shifts to who will be the top bidder around the league for the veteran's services.

