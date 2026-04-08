Cincinnati Star Cornerback Speaks On Getting Benched Ahead Of Last Season

Every NFL player has their ups and downs. For rising star DJ Turner II, his career has been no different. From being one of the league’s breakout cornerbacks in the first half of his rookie season, to an exhausted ending that leveled expectations his first season in the NFL.

Turner’s second season in the league was stunted thanks to a broken clavicle, which saw Turner miss out on the last six games of the season, where the Bengals went 5-1 before missing the playoffs. In his limited 2024, Turner notched eight passes defended and 29 total tackles with one tackle for loss.

In Turner’s recent interview with Ari Meirov on the “NFL Spotlight” podcast, Turner spoke about the most recent stutter in his career, getting benched ahead of week one last season.

“When I Pick Up Where I Left Off Last Year, I'm Trying To Go”

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with cornerback DJ Turner II (20) after kicking a field goal during the first half against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"I appreciate Coach Zac [Taylor] doing this. A lot of times in the league, if you get benched, it is what it is,” quoted the former Michigan cornerback.

“But he wanted to call me in. So he called me in, and he was like, ‘I just want to tell you, we're gonna decide to go with somebody else for the first week. It was only a first week thing, but, you know, stay locked in.’

“And I just told them, I said, ‘Alright, bet, but I'm gonna get it back.’ That's all I said, ‘you know, when I get it back. I'm not hearing that I'm coming off the field.”

“When I pick up where I left off last year, I'm trying to go [and not be taken out of the team].’ He was like, ‘I'm 100% with you.’ So then I got a game-winning pick against the Browns.”

Turner’s first of two interceptions of last season came from a pass dealt by eventual Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco in the last 90 seconds of a narrow 17-16 Cincinnati win in Week 1.

Flacco’s pass to Cedric Tillman could not be reeled in, which gave Turner a split-second to make a diving snag and get the Bengals off on a 1-0 start.

“And after that, there's been nothing else,” Turner said on the show

Turner finished the 2025 season as one of the league’s best cornerbacks, notching a strong 73.3 PFF grade and 13 pass breakups, which rank second among all qualifying corners.

Despite a season where the AFC North side finished 6-11, Turner cemented himself as a growing star in Cincinnati, and ahead of his final year in his rookie contract, the Bengals should make his future a priority.