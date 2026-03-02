Contract Details Revealed For Dalton Risner's Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed Dalton Risner to a one-year contract extension this week. It's the latest one-year deal for the veteran, who also played on a one-season deal for Cincinnati last year.

Risner just wrapped up a one-year $1.19 million contract he signed with Cincinnati right before the season kicked off. He struggled to start, but clearly showed himself to be their best right guard option over the past few months.

The new contract is a big bump in one-year pay. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Risner and the Bengals agreed to a one-year extension worth up to $5 million, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O’Dare.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) celebrates with guard Dalton Risner (66) after sowing a second half touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The veteran played 767 snaps at right and left guard this past season, notching a career-best 69.4 Pro Football Focus grade (fifth-highest on Bengals among players who logged 350 snaps). He was a mainstay all season and wanted to be in Cincinnati.

It's the latest move in a huge offseason for director of player personnel Duke Tobin and the team.

"I’m pretty full speed all the time. I mean, this has never left my mind," Tobin said last week. "I'm keenly aware that we have to improve when you come off a bad season like we have, and we didn't get over the hump and win these games that I felt like we should have won, that we could have won, it is hard, and you need to improve enough to where those losses turn into wins, and that's what we're focused on. We know where our team is.

"If I didn't believe in our team, I'd be dumping all the players and those things, you know, but we got a team that can win it, in my opinion, win it all. That's my opinion. Nobody else believes it. Fine, but do I? Am I aware of that? Yes. And do I think that we can make additions this offseason that push us over the hump? I do."

The Bengals are one week away from getting to work signing free agents in the new league year.

"This is where I want to be." pic.twitter.com/4p2Bf6zhNH — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 2, 2026

