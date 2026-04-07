DJ Turner II Speaks On The Biggest Difference Between College And The NFL

Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II experienced a more “unorthodox” route to the NFL. Turner was only rated as a three-star corner out of the prestigious IMG Academy. Despite receiving offers from some of the nation’s most historic programs, Turner chose Michigan, where it took until week seven of his junior season before he broke out with an interception against Northwestern.

Since then, the sky has been the limit for the now-Bengal. Turner finished the 2021 season as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, and in his senior season, he secured an All-Big Ten Second Team from coaches and a Third Team vote from media.

Perhaps the best asset of Turner’s game in college was his blazing 4.26 second, 40-yard time. The NFL Combine’s fastest time for the 2023 class.

In an interview with Ari Meirov on the “NFL Spotlight” podcast, Turner spoke about his speed not being enough to cover for his rookie inefficiencies in the NFL.

“You Have To Be Pinpoint Accurate”

Bengals DJ Turner II (20) disrupts the Ravens ball carrier during their game at M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving Thursday November 27, 2025. The Bengals won the game with a final score of 33-14. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The NFL, it's so precise. In college, I was so much faster than a whole bunch of people, and another major thing is the quarterbacks. So like the quarterbacks weren't on time. The ball placement wasn’t right. I was so fast, like, ‘all right, cool.’ In the league? You have to be pinpoint accurate, like, pinpoint."

Turner was selected with the 60th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, where he burst onto the scene early on, before an end-of-season slump pushed him away from the spotlight.

“And the thing about the league, if you show weakness, they are attacking it every time. So there's no getting out, especially at corner, there is no getting out.”

Turner finished his rookie campaign with 12 starts and 17 appearances, plus, seven passes defended and 50 combined tackles.

While both Turner’s and the Bengals’ 2023 season didn’t end how either party wanted, now the former Wolverine is currently regarded as one of the league’s best corners after last season saw Turner finish with a 73.3 overall PFF grade along with his first two interceptions of his career to go along with 13 pass breackups which finished the season as the second-most in the league among corners.

As Turner is now entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Bengals will likely look to extend him. His stock with the fanbase is arguably at an all-time high right now.

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