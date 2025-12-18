Joe Burrow's Major Gripe With the Bengals is One Most Fans Agree With

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's comments last week shook the NFL world. They probably shouldn't have, but they did.

Is Burrow unhappy? Would he retire? Does he want out of Cincinnati?

Burrow answered some of those questions this week.

“My comments had nothing to do with Cincinnati,” Burrow said after the Bengals' loss to the Ravens. “My comments had everything to do with me and my mindset in football.”

He dismissed the Andrew Luck narrative on Wednesday.

"I'm going to be playing for a long time," Burrow said. "I expect to play for a long time and I expect to play well and consistently great for a long time."

Despite that, the national speculation about Burrow's future is going to continue. Why? Well, it sounds like he shares a popular gripe with fans. He's reportedly not thrilled with certain parts of the Bengals' operation, including the size of their scouting department.

"People close to him have made it clear that certain parts of the Bengals’ operation, with the smallest coaching and scouting staffs in the league, have previously frustrated him," Dianna Russini wrote before the Bengals' loss to the Ravens. “He’s a serial killer. Nothing matters to him but playing this game and winning a Super Bowl.”

Burrow shared plenty of thoughts on Wednesday, but also made it clear that he was open to change.

"I feel confident in the people that we have here," he said. "We have young guys who are getting better. I think we have really smart coaches. We have a lot of highly talented people that go out and perform at a high level on Sundays, week in and week out.

"I have a lot of confidence in everybody that’s putting together the plans for us week in and week out. That’s not to say that changes don’t need to be made. I’m not saying personnel or people. I’m just saying what we’ve been doing hasn’t worked the last couple of years. We have to think outside the box and get creative about where we go from here."

Adding scouts and spending more money in the personnel department could certainly help the Bengals in their quest for a Lombardi trophy. Burrow wants to win. And the front office needs to do everything they can to build a winner around their star quarterback.

