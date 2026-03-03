NFL Mock Draft: Bengals Make Confusing Selection, Land Edge Rusher in Round 1

The Cincinnati Bengals should be looking to draft the best defensive player available with the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. At this point, position doesn't matter as much as talent, as the Bengals need to upgrade the entire unit ahead of Week 1.

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer recently put together a mock draft for the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 10 pick in the first round, Iyer predicted the Bengals would select Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk to join their defense.

"The Bengals need to upgrade their pass rush with Trey Hendrickson looking like he will walk in free agency," Iyer wrote. "Faulk can replace Hendrickson's high energy and production and also become a real outside asset vs. the run."

Faulk would be a good addition to the defense. He's a solid edge rusher, but he's the clear No. 4 edge rusher in this draft class. He has a lot of talent and potential, but considering the players on the board in this mock draft, the Bengals would be making a head-scratching decision to draft Faulk.

Keldric Faulk would be a bold selection at pick No. 10

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (DL38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At this selection, the Bengals passed on cornerbacks Jermod McCoy, Avieon Terrell, and Mansoor Delane.

Delane and McCoy are seemingly battling back and forth at the CB1 of the draft class. Both of them have potential to be a shutdown cornerback in the NFL from day one. Terrell is also a very intriguing prospect with the ability to develop into a top young cornerback.

Defensive tackle Peter Woods was also available at Pick 10 in this mock draft. Woods is a generational defensive tackle prospect with the ability to slot in as a game breaker in the middle of the Bengals defense. Instead, drafting Faulk allowed the Baltimore Ravens to select Woods at Pick No. 14.

But the most egregious pass in this mock draft is the fact that the Bengals passed on Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles to select Faulk.

Styles has the makings of a generational linebacker. The film is ridiculous to watch, specifically against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game. Styles was the best player on the field all game, including Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, and Fernando Mendoza.

Faulk isn't a bad player. He's almost guaranteed to be selected in the first round. But it would be an egregious reach by the Bengals to select him at No. 10. If they're set that Faulk is their guy, a trade down would make more sense.

