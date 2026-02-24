NFL Mock Draft: Bengals Bolster Defense With Surprising First Round Selection

The Cincinnati Bengals need to upgrade their defense over anything else this offseason. They already have a loaded offense with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. That trio should be able to keep pace with any offense in the league, as long as the Bengals defense can get a few stops each game.

But the defense has been so bad over the last few years that the offensive dominance rarely matters. As a result, the Bengals will almost certainly select a defensive star with their first-round selection in the upcoming NFL draft.

Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI recently put together a mock that had the Bengals making a surprising pick. Melo predicted the Bengals would pass on Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles and select Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks with the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. This would be quite a shocking move.

Caleb Banks Would be a Risky Selection at Pick No. 10

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) celebrates recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

More NFL: Bengals Continue to Draw Buzz as Landing Spot for Jaguars Pro Bowler



"The Cincinnati Bengals have consistently been a mess defensively over the previous two seasons. Set to lose Trey Hendrickson this offseason, the defensive front seven needs a total revampment," Melo wrote. "Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks established himself as a first-round prospect at this year's Senior Bowl, and he could continue climbing draft boards during this week's NFL Combine."

Selecting Banks at this spot would be a tough pill to swallow, especially with Styles on the board. Styles is the kind of linebacker that a team can build the entire defense around.

Defensive tackle is a big need for the Bengals. They ranked dead last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game last season. Banks would work to plug that hole in the defense.

The Florida product is a good athlete, especially at over 300 pounds. He was impressive during the Senior Bowl, too. If he can put together a very impressive performance at the NFL Draft Combine, there's a chance the Bengals consider him at pick No. 10.

Out of Styles

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Passing on Styles to take Banks would be quite a risky move for the Bengals to make. If it doesn't pay off, they may have wasted another year of Burrow's prime. Meanwhile, Styles has the potential to be a star linebacker within a year or two in the league.

It'll be interesting to see how Banks performs at the combine. If he has a good showing, he'll certain rise up draft boards and could garner interest from the Bengals at No. 10 overall.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!