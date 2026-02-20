NFL Salary Cap Expert Lays Out Murky Path For Jake Browning's Bengals Future

CINCINNATI — Don't hold your breath waiting for the Bengals to bring Jake Browning back to the team this offseason. NFL salary cap expert Andre Perrorta broke down the backup quarterback's prospects in Cincinnati, noting it's unlikely the team goes out of its way to try and ink another deal with him like they did last season.

Perrota diced up what could happen with the team's only restricted free agent this cycle.

"Jake Browning is the Bengals lone RFA. When CIN extended him two years ago, they effectively bought out his exclusive rights free agent years, and so now with his contract expiring next month, he's scheduled to be an RFA," Perrota posted on X. "The Bengals will not tender Browning at any of the RFA tender levels, and so he'll become a free agent able to sign with any club without CIN having a right of first refusal or draft pick compensation returning to CIN.

"The RFA tender levels aren't official yet since the 2026 League Cap isn't finalized, but here are the projections from Over the Cap: 1st Rd: $8,107,000, 2nd Rd: $5,811,000, RoFR: $3,547,000. Browning's disastrous play in 2025 doesn't warrant even the lowest (RoFR) tender. CIN will not tender him as an RFA. When Burrow went down in Week Two, Browning had a chance to really prove himself to be at least a capable starter/reliable backup. We all know how it unfolded. To be fair, it wasn't all on him, but 2025 was a fork in the road for Browning's career, and he's now on a path of nomadic/journeyman fringe backup at best, to potentially out of the league at worst."

Browning could not have played much worse at 29 years old.

The third-year player posted a 35.1 ESPN QBR (would be the third-worst among qualified quarterbacks) last season with a 64.8% completion rate, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions across five appearances.

The veteran was so unplayable that Cincinnati had to go trade for Joe Flacco just to keep the entire season from cratering before Halloween. Browning has been a great locker room presence for Joe Burrow to bounce things off of in his career, but his time playing football in the Queen City may be coming to an end.

Check out Perrota's full breakdown below:

Jake Browning is the Bengals lone RFA.



When CIN extended him two years ago, they effectively bought out his exclusive rights free agent years, and so now with his contract expiring next month he's scheduled to be a RFA.



The Bengals will not tender Browning at any of the RFA… https://t.co/0L4dhTjPb1 — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) February 19, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter, accessing more free coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals, delivered to YOU directly.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok