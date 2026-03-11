CINCINNATI — The Bengals have not been "all in" this offseason, and Joe Burrow's contract is one glaring reason why. NFL teams around the league are restructuring their star quarterback deals early in free agency, but the Bengals haven't done it yet with Burrow.

According to Spotrac, six big quarterback contracts have now been restructured by the Browns, Ravens, Bills, Lions, Chiefs, and Cowboys to create a range of cap relief for those teams from $11-43 million in extra cap space for their 2026 teams.

Restructure Impact

Cincinnati could restructure not only Burrow's deal, but also Ja'Marr Chase's to create a bunch of space. NFL salary cap expert Andre Perrota projects that the savings will be more than $32 million. The Bengals are not pulling every lever they can to put a championship team on the field this fall.

"The cap is not an issue for Cincinnati, and they have the Burrow ($19.228M) and Chase ($13.292M) base-to-bonus conversion levers to pull to create $32 million-plus in additional 2026 Cap Space. The Bengals should convert both, regardless of need, because they can always roll over into 2027 any unused space," Perrota posted on X last week.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin discussed the restructure possibilities last month.

“We look at all areas to increase our competitiveness if we have to," Tobin said at the NFL Combine. "Cap dollars have to be counted, so if we can accomplish what we want to accomplish without pushing things into future problems, we’ll do that. If we need that, we’ll consider that as well. As I said, we’re open to doing anything we need to do to improve our team, where we’re satisfied we’re gonna win a championship. That’s our mindset, and that’s the way we’re going into the offseason. But we have resources right now, and we’ll see what we can get done.”

According to Perrota, Cincinnati is currently working with $25,363,395 in cap space for the rest of the offseason, and they have four needs to fill still (a defensive tackle, a linebacker, another defensive end, and a tight end for depth).

Cincinnati could pursue a Maxx Crosby trade AND fill all those needs if they would just push some more financial chips into the middle of the table while employing arguably the best passer of the football alive.

