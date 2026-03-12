Orlando Brown Jr.'s Contract Extension Details Revealed After Inking New Bengals Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals have been under fire from their fanbase because of the lack of moves this offseason. They've added Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook, which are both great additions to the roster, but it's not enough for the Bengals faithful to be happy. They likely need to add four or five defensive players to their team. But they haven't and the fanbase is letting the front office hear it.

Alas, they made a surprising move on Thursday morning. The Bengals landed a two-year contract extension with starting offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Brown has been a solid piece for the Bengals and his future could be brighter if he continues taking steps in the right direction.

Orlando Brown Jr.'s Contract Details Revealed

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) leaves the field after a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway reported that Brown's deal is a two-year extension worth $32 million, with $23 million of it coming in the first 12 months. But to be clear, this doesn't mean that the $23 million will all go against the cap this year.

According to Spotrac, it's actually a minor paycut for Brown going from $16,023,000 per year in salary to a flat $16 million.

Brown also noted that he negotiated the deal himself, which is a cool tidbit in a league full of player's represented by big agencies. This decision will save Brown a few percentage points of the $32 million that would have gone to an agent or agency if they negotiated it instead of himself.

Why The Contract Makes Sense For Both Sides

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Cincinnati Bengals helmets on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Bengals have the money for a deal like this. $16 million per season for a starting offensive tackle is a very palatable, as long as Brown can improve rather than regress over the next two years. The talent and potential is there, but Brown allows a lot of sacks in comparison to other left tackles. A two-year deal offers the chance to improve on his 2025 production without risking too much money for the Bengals.

He has posted up-and-down moments in Cincinnati, tallying a 66.1 Pro Football Focus grade in 2023, but that fell to 58.1 and 60.6 in 2024 and 2025.

For Brown, this deal keeps him exactly where he wants to be. He's been vocal about his love for the Bengals and the city of Cincinnati. It's ideal for both sides.

