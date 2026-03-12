Orlando Brown Jr. Bets On Himself After Negotiating Bengals Extension With No Agent

CINCINNATI — The Bengals inked Orlando Brown Jr. to a two-year contract extension on Thursday to continue their offseason work in 2026.

Brown has been a Joe Burrow protector since joining the franchise in the 2023 offseason. The 29-year-old has played over 1,000 snaps at left tackle in two of his three Bengals campaigns.

Big Fella Staying In The Fold After Negotiating Own Deal

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) is introduced before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Brown pulled off the rare move of negotiating his extension without an agent. He sparked the negotiation talks in February to focus on football solely in his pursuit of a title with Cincinnati.

"I think just kind of where we are in today's age of the NFL, and also I think who I play for, I think representing myself made a lot of sense in this situation," Brown said. "Is this something that I would do anywhere else? I don't know, you know, to be honest with you, but you know, I think just with my relationship that I have with our front office and ownership it made a lot of sense."

Brown was slated to be a free agent after the 2026 campaign. He has posted up-and-down moments in Cincinnati, tallying a 66.1 Pro Football Focus grade in 2023, but that fell to 58.1 and 60.6 in 2024 and 2025.

Still, he's been pretty reliable for an available left tackle with a salary cap hit of $22 million. Now, he's ready to face more elite pass rushers, including former teammate Trey Hendrickson twice a season.

"It's a great situation for him, and we get to see him twice a year," Brown said about Hendrickson. "It'll be a lot of fun. So we've had a lot of battles over the years and some really big games when I was in Kansas City, so it'll be a lot of fun."

Cincinnati is committing to Brown as he enters his age-30 season and beyond. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin discussed the aging player topic last month.

"We’re open to anybody we think has life left in their NFL body," Tobin said. "If they’re still playing at a high level, we’re open to them. Sometimes it’ll affect the contract, the length, all that kind of stuff. But defining loads of money, which is what you said, is tough."

The Bengals' starting offensive line is now locked in for the 2026 season with Brown, Dylan Fairchild, Ted Karras, Dalton Risner, and Amrarius Mims down the line.

"Very important," Brown said about the whole offensive line returning. "Just being able to continue to grow amongst each other, continuing to grow our continuity between each other ... that group was special ... I think it's just, it's so important and so special what we started there, and, you know, just being able to come back and work with them means a lot."

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube. Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI. Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page. Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast. Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok.