Pop Legend Nick Lachey Explains Why He Made Bengals Diss Track

CINCINNATI — Pop legend Nick Lachey appeared on the Scott Sloan Show this week to break down why he felt compelled to write a whole song about the Bengals' ineptitude during his fandom. He posted "Sell Em' Mike Brown" on YouTube a few days ago.

Lachey, the former lead singer of 98 Degrees, just wants to see the team show they are committed to winning.

"I'm a long-abused Bengals fan. It's been about forty-five years since I first started watching the Bengals, and I've been on the same roller coaster that everyone else in that city has," Lachey said on 700 WLW. "I don't know, it just felt like enough's enough. We've been so beat down in the fan base, and I feel like at this point, most people are just like, 'Well, I guess that's just the way it's going to be for my life, and we'll get them next year.' And I just feel like it doesn't have to be that way.

"And I think people have started to lose hope, and even worse, I feel like eventually the players start to lose hope, and you get the Carson Palmer situation, where players just want out. It's just it doesn't have to be that way. So I was trying to find a fun, kind of interesting way to express all that dissatisfaction. And I love writing music, it's what I do obviously, so I figured this is a good way to kind of get my feelings out."

Lachey, 55, is one of the Bengals most famous fans and expressed his full frustrations in the 2:21 song about the Bengals failings. He is originally from southeast Kentucky but grew up in the Cincinnati area.

The Bengals have made the playoffs twice in the past decade, reaching the AFC Championship game both times while still searching for that elusive Lombardi Trophy. Fans like Lachey are hoping the stars align there this season, leaving little reason for Mike Brown to Sell Em.

Check out the full interview with Sloan here.

