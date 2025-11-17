Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Growing List Of Injuries Entering Patriots Week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are facing a tough matchup against the AFC's best team this weekend and have a bunch of injuries to deal with.
Zac Taylor addressed the laundry list entering Patriots week. Trey Hendrickson is still trying to work back from his hip/pelvic injury, while Cam Taylor-Britt, and Cam Sample also suffered injuries Sunday.
The Bengals head coach noted Hendrickson will be doubtful again this week, putting him on track to miss a fourth game out of the past five contests. It's also bad news for Taylor-Britt, who is out for a while with a Lisfranc injury.
"I would say surgery is likely right now, Lisfranc injury, so obviously that'll take him out," Taylor said about CTB. "Cam Sample we're still working through. That could be a week-to-week thing for him with his oblique."
Cincinnati needs as many of those players on the field as possible to take out one of the best teams in the NFL. New England has been rolling of late, winning eight in a row since a 1-2 start.
"New England. I mean, it's simple," Taylor said about turning the page after Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. "Find a way to scratch and claw and get a win and get the feeling we had back three weeks ago when we beat Pittsburgh, you know. Gave us a good opportunity, and so that's what we're back to. We're back to finding a way to get a win against New England and try to capitalize. That is our only option, right?"
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
