Bengals Free Agent Addition Receives Glowing Endorsement From Teammate

So far through this bustling offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals have reeled in seven new signings.

When you take a look at those signings, the message is clear: improve the defense.

Barring the signing of quarterback Josh Johnson, the remaining new Bengals are defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, edge Boye Mafe, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor and safeties Kyle Dugger and Bryan Cook.

Zooming in on a now cramped safety corps, you see the likes of Daijahn Anthony, Jordan Battle, Cook, Dugger, PJ Jules, Isaiah Nwokobia and Russ Yeast. All of them are looking to patch up a defense that allowed 235.1 passing yards per game, good enough for the seventh-worst in the league last season.

In an interview with Battle on the “Bengals Booth Podcast,” the former 2023 third-round draft pick spoke on the acquisition of Cook.

Cook Will be a Game Changer for Cincinnati

Bengals safety Bryan Cook speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

[He was] very quiet at first, but, you see, he's trying to just be more open, talking to us, showing us personality a little more,” Battle said. “Obviously, on the [he’s] field, a playmaker, a guy who wants to get better every day, just trying to find ways, within the defense, to make it easier for us. [He’s] always asking questions to the coaches. To see if there's things you can implement to make things a little easier and have more confidence going onto the field.”

Cook comes to the AFC North after four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. During his 62-game stint with the Chiefs, Cook notched 238 tackles, four tackles for loss, nine passes defended, three interceptions and two Super Bowls in 2023 and 2024, which came up against the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Since joining the league in 2022 after a storied career with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Cook has established himself as a household name. He finished last season grading out as the NFL’s fourth-best safety with an 83.5 overall PFF Grade. Breaking down those numbers even further, you see that Cook ranked No. 6 with an 83.2 passing grade and No. 15 with an 80.1 rushing grade.

After earning just $5.8 million from his rookie contract in Kansas City, Cook’s form demanded a $46.1 million three-year deal, which was inked in mid-March.

If bringing in the likes of Lawrence sounds alarms to the rest of the league that Cincinnati is looking to end its three-year playoff drought, then the acquisition of Cook feels nigh-on similar.

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