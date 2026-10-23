Bengals Have an Easy Trade Deadline Decision to Make, But They're Not Alone

The Cincinnati Bengals are putting in the final preparations as they gear up for a massive showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The outcome of the game on Sunday between the AFC North foes will change the trajectory of both teams. In a division that has shown to be one of the toughest in the NFL, wins are at a premium.

Cincinnati has the talent to claim the division, but what if they could get even better? There's one move the Bengals should make at the trade deadline, however, it seems the longer they wait, the higher the price could get.

The Right Move?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) takes off on a run Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There has been a lot of chatter about Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor being moved before the November 10th trade deadline.

Taylor is one of the top running backs in the NFL, and adding him to an explosive offense like the Bengals' would make the unit virtually unstoppable.

Bengals running back Chase Brown has not had an ideal start to the 2026 season, and this is a team that can't afford to wait much longer for its run game to produce more.

With $8.5 million in cap space, the Bengals could potentially make the move for Taylor. However, they may not be the only team interested in adding the former All-Pro running back.

The Competition

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) during a week 6 NFL football game between New York Giants and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another team that could potentially be in the market for a running back is the New York Giants. Things aren't going well for fan favorite, Cam Skattebo, who only has 294 rushing yards on the season. While he may be having a disappointing season, Skattebo could be one piece of a potential trade to the Colts.

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) dives for a touchdown against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there's the Minnesota Vikings. Not sure anyone had the Vikings at 5-0, leading the NFC North at this point in the season.

It's no surprise that defensive coordinator Brian Flores has his unit on top of their game, but the Vikings' run game could use a jolt.

The Vikings are 19th in rushing yards this season. Adding Taylor could catapult the unit, making Minnesota the most feared team in the NFL.

The Time Is Now

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looks on during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If this really is an all-in season for the Bengals, then making a move for Taylor makes a lot of sense. It's the kind of move that shows the rest of the league that the Bengals are not playing around.

The Bengals are going to be a pass heavy offense given the playmakers they have. With Taylor, planning for the Bengals will be a nightmare for opposing coaching staffs. This should be an easy decision for the front office.

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