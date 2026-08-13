Bengals Legend Could Be Next to Land in the NFL Hall of Fame

The NFL Hall of Fame class of 2026 has officially been recognized with Drew Brees, Adam Vinatieri, Roger Craig, Luke Kuechly, and Larry Fitzgerald being enshrined in the NFL's highest honor.

As a result, it's never too early to look ahead to the 2027 NFL Hall of Fame class and FOX Sports writer Eric Williams did just that. Williams put together a list of players who could be headed for the Hall of Fame in 2027.

"As a member of the 50-person Hall of Fame selection committee, I’ve had the honor of voting on these candidates annually. It’s always a grueling process featuring long, challenging debates that lead to deserving candidates ultimately donning gold jackets," Williams wrote. "Here’s a first look at some of the candidates for the upcoming class, and what I think of their chances to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027."

Williams suggested former Bengals great Willie Anderson would have a "good shot" at being enshrined in the Hall of Fame next year.

Willie Anderson Could Be Bengals' Next Hall Of Famer

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2006 BENGALS SPORTS Willie Anderson, who challenged the Bengals fans prior to the game, walks off the field with his arm around head coach Marvin Lewis after the win. The Cincinnati Bengals beat the AFC Central Division leading Baltimore Ravens 13-7 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Enquirer/Jeff Swinger Marvinfn 1201 Jpg | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"A six-time finalist, momentum continues to build for one of the best right tackles in league history," Williams wrote. "Anderson has finished in the top seven twice, a signal that voters are bullish on his candidacy."

Anderson was a long-time staple of the Bengals' offensive line. He started 173 of his 181 games with the Bengals across 12 seasons. In that time, he was selected to four Pro Bowls in 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2006. Anderson was also a member of the All-Pro first team on three separate occasions with the Bengals while earning a spot on the All-Pro second team once.

Anderson finished in the top seven of the Hall of Fame voting this year, but he didn't make the cut. As a result, he will be back on the ballot next year, and his odds of joining the elite club of football greats should be higher. While there are stricter voting regulations for the Hall of Fame, it shouldn't stop the Bengals great from finding his spot.

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