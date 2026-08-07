Jonathan Allen Grades Bengals Defensive Line Performance in Early Days of Training Camp

New Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen spoke to the media on Friday afternoon ahead of the team's first night practice of training camp.

Cincinnati's defensive line is stealing a ton of headlines, led by new additions like Allen and Dexter Lawrence II.

He gave out a letter grade for his defensive line unit after seven practices.

Report Card So Far

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is hit while throwing the ball by Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"I give it a B. I think we've done a lot of good things, a lot of things that we can improve on," Allen said in front of his locker to a gang of reporters. "At the end of the day, we're just stacking days. None of this really matters until we do it on game day. I'm not a big fan of the word potential because potential is just another word for someone who hasn't done anything yet. So, as a group, we haven't done anything, and it's our job to go out there this year and prove it. So, we're just taking it day by day and putting our heads down and working."

The Bengals defensive line has missed projected key contributors like B.J. Hill and Shemar Stewart for almost every practice but the show goes on.

Allen is entering Year 10 in the league and clearly has heard the word "potential" far too often.

He's ready to flip that term into something more impactful this fall. Allen's played over 6,000 snaps in 126 career regular season games, but he's only suited up for four playoff games.

Those chances aren't getting taken lightly.

"We understand that opportunities don't always come year in and year out," Allen noted. "So when you do have an opportunity to do something great, you've got to take advantage of it. And I don't think the (start of the) season is the time to start focusing on that. I think everything you do from this point up until where we want to get to you've got to make it both. So I think you're seeing a lot of seriousness, and that's good."

Cincinnati rolls through the night practice tonight before an off day to open the weekend.

Check out the full comments via CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia below:

“I give it a B. I think we've done a lot of good things, a lot of things that we can improve on. But you know, at the end of the day, we're just stacking days. None of this really matters until we do it in the game day.” Jonathan Allen on the grade he’d give the DLine so far in… pic.twitter.com/6iNpzLMs8m — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 7, 2026

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