Bengals Linebackers Feeling 'Night And Day' Difference in Year 2 Offseason

Bengals linebackers Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. are leading a young position room with much more confidence this offseason.

The duo struggled in a big way throughout the 2025 campaign, playing a very difficult position to transition through from college to the NFL (Both were top-10 in highest missed tackle rate among LBs last season, neither posted PFF grades higher than 41). Carter dove into that confidence with WCPO's Noelle Blumel on Tuesday.

"It feels night and day, truly. I think, having a year being in the NFL, and starting to get adjusted to the schedule, and how to take care of my body, and all the things, mentally and physically. But also, Year 2 going into the AG (Al Golden) system, and Year 2 learning the playbook, and all that, but it's night and day, like I feel so much more confident this year.

"I feel much more comfortable, much more aware of everything around me, and so I've definitely taken a big step, and it's time to just keep this going and keep translating this into the season."

Year 2 Uptrend?

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) celebrates a sack in the first quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things should definitely slow down for a pair of players who, by all accounts, display great work ethics toward their crafts and have the right mentalities to be great.

It's hard to play well as heavy-snap rookie linebackers at the sport's highest level, especially when you have the league's worst run-stopping front anchoring things. Cincinnati's defensive line had a 10.2% run-stuff rate last season (worst since 2021).

They mended that with Dexter Lawrence and more, plus, added better talent depth around the linebacker spots. Knight told Blumel he has the same confidence while touching on the lack of extra linebacker additions so far.

"Yeah, that gives us a ton of confidence that they trust us, they believe in who we are, the players that we are. They know why they drafted us. Hey, I believe that's what it's all about. They're an organization, where if they felt the need to go get more linebackers, they would do so. And we have no issue with that being competitors, that's who we are at heart, and that's what they want in this building.

"So whether they bring in more or whether they don't bring in more, either way, we're going to come in with the, you know, the Kentucky hard hat mentality and play football, play linebacker, play what we're here to do."

Cincinnati could go after another trade for a player like Jordyn Brooks in Miami or sign a lingering star veteran like Bobby Wagner, but business goes on as usual for its two young bruisers.

The duo could rise from the depths of the league's worst performers quickly while keeping Cincinnati from sending outmore resources to help the defense. Resources they've clearly targeted with proven talents on this side to help that youth.

The workouts continue at Paycor Stadium this week and beyond. Check out the full clip from WCPO's Blumel below:

“It’s night & day. I feel so much more confident this year.” - Barrett Carter



“They believe in who we are. They know why they drafted us.” - Demetrius Knight Jr.



The Bengals are placing heavy stock in 2 young linebackers. They both feel confident heading into year 2.#Bengals pic.twitter.com/CiuiSkIpVF — Noelle Blumel (@NoelleBlumel) May 26, 2026

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