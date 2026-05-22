Bengals Solve Major Need in Mock Trade for All-Pro Linebacker

The Cincinnati Bengals have made some major additions to their defense this offseason as they look to take one of the league's worst units and turn it into a very productive defense. The biggest addition they made was a trade for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. They also added players to every level of the defense in free agency and in the NFL draft.

Despite the additions, they still have weak linebackers. They're showing a lot of trust in the development of some young players, but Cincinnati could look to add another linebacker if the perfect option falls into its lap.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently put together a mock trade that would send Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks to the Bengals in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick.

Bengals Would Benefit By Adding LB Jordyn Brooks

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) in the third quarter during an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The Cincinnati Bengals have been wildly aggressive this offseason, adding multiple pieces via free agency and trade. But the linebacker position remains a glaring weakness in the Queen City," Davenport wrote. "Last year, Brooks led the league with 183 total tackles and was named a first-team All-Pro. If the Dolphins don't plan to re-up him, the time to trade the 28-year-old is now. And given Cincinnati's 'all-in' approach to upgrading the defense this year, a package of picks headlined by a second-rounder is a deal worth making."

There are two things to look at with this mock trade.

First of all, adding Brooks would take the Bengals' defense to the next level. He's an elite playmaker who would pair well with Lawrence as major additions to the Bengals' abysmal defense. With these two, as well as the players added in free agency and in the NFL draft, the Bengals would be much better on defense than they've been in years. This move would add an All-Pro at the biggest position of need in Cincinnati. No matter the trust in the young linebackers, the Bengals would benefit from this move.

It's a bit too expensive for Cincinnati. The Bengals shouldn't give up a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick for Brooks. If it was a fourth round pick on its own, it would be worth it. A second and a fourth is too much for Brooks, who only has one year left on his contract.

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