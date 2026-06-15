Bengals Make Their Stance on Zac Taylor and Duke Tobin Crystal Clear

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the 2026 season with pressure to prove that the offseason expectations and roster construction have made them a legitimate contender.

Despite recent frustration over a lack of success, team leadership is not ready to move on from those currently in charge of football operations. Executive vice president Katie Blackburn made that clear Monday while speaking with a small group of local reporters, including Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Blackburn expressed confidence in head coach Zac Taylor and de facto general manager Duke Tobin, saying the organization believes both deserve another chance to get the Bengals back to the Super Bowl.

“We think they deserve another opportunity to prove that we can do what we hope we can do,” Blackburn said.

Bengals Betting on Continuity

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to the press at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The message, ahead of mandatory minicamp, comes after an offseason in which the Bengals made roster changes to maximize their championship window around Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and the rest of their core. The Bengals have enjoyed high-end success under Taylor and Tobin, including a Super Bowl appearance and multiple playoff runs, but the expectation inside the building is now to return to that level.

Blackburn acknowledged that nothing is guaranteed but said the team is moving forward with the belief that this season can be different now that the roster is fully healthy.

“We obviously are hoping to have a successful season this year,” Blackburn said. “I know (Tobin and Taylor) want to do that as much as I want to do that. I can’t predict anything into the future, but we’re certainly counting on, right now, of having a good season and going from there.”

Rather than making sweeping changes after another disappointing finish in 2025, the Bengals are opting for continuity. That is, ultimately, the bet ownership is making — and they'll rely heavily on the people who helped build the roster and guide the team through its most successful stretch in decades.

“Both Zac and Duke are experienced guys with proven success and really good people,” Blackburn said. “We feel good about them for a lot of reasons. I think there’s also that element of consistency that hopefully will prove out to be beneficial, too.”

For the Bengals, consistency could be either a positive or a negative, depending on how the season unfolds. Cincinnati undoubtedly has one of the NFL's most talented offensive cores, but the franchise has made it clear this offseason that talent alone is no longer enough. The 'floor' has been raised — and competing deep into January appears to be the expectation. That starts with Taylor and Tobin, who could be entering their final opportunity to right the wrongs of the past several seasons.

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