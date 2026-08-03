Latest Vita Via Trade Market Movement on Kalshi After Requesting Move from Bucs

It’s been a week since Tampa Bay Buccaneers star defensive tackle Vita Vea requested a trade from the Bucs, and Kalshi’s NFL trade market has adjusted accordingly. Vea remains favored to be traded, and the Las Vegas Raiders still top the board.

Las Vegas opened as the favorite and has stayed the favorite to land Vea over the past week. However, its price did drop significantly since opening, going from 78% to 31%. They currently hold the highest price on the board.

Vita Vea Next Team - Kalshi

Las Vegas Raiders 31%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29%

Los Angeles Chargers 22%

San Francisco 49ers 18%

Los Angeles Rams 9%

Trading $25 on Vea moving to the Las Vegas Raiders profits $50.96. This market closes on December 1st and grades on which team he is with by then.

Why the market shift

Vea has received plenty of trade interest, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, however, he also reported that Tampa Bay does not plan on moving Vea.

“His trade interest is pretty heavy. He’s got several calls in to the Bucs. I’m told the Bucs do not plan to trade Vita Vea. He’s a big part of what they do still. The problem is the Bucs have a pension for not paying some of their stars until they get to the end of the final year of their deal or the franchise tag. Vea feels like his contract has been outdated for a long time. As a result, contract talks went nowhere.”

Vea is currently a “hold in” as Buccaneers training camp starts. Vea is in the final year of his four-year, $71 million contract and could walk in free agency if Tampa Bay does not budge on an extension before then.

Cali slipping away?

In his initial trade request, Vea listed the Las Vegas Raiders or any team in California as his preferred destination. Both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers have slid down the board since.

The Rams surely will not make any move to the defensive line until they hear back from Aaron Donald and his potential return from retirement.

As for the Chargers, since the request, while there haven’t been any concrete reports, the rumors are swirling. Chargers star safety Derwin James even gave his approval for a potential deal.

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