Bengals' Missing Piece: Should Cincinnati Explore the Veteran Linebacker Market?

The Cincinnati Bengals' front office heard criticism from the media and the general public about their extreme spending on the offensive side of the ball and a lack of attention to the team's defense.

Entering the offseason, Cincinnati focused heavily on bolstering its defense, signing defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, EDGE rusher Boye Mafe, and safety Bryan Cook to lucrative free-agent deals. The team also traded its No. 10 overall selection to the New York Giants in a deal that sent Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati. From there, Cincinnati made both Day 2 NFL Draft picks on the defensive side of the ball.

While the Bengals have made significant changes on the defensive side of the ball, the middle linebacker position has remained in question all offseason and will be a focus heading into training camp, as CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan wrote on Monday.

Who Could Solve Middle Linebacker Problem?

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) celebrates a sack in the first quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As it stands, Cincinnati appears content going into the season with Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, despite both struggling this season," Sullivan wrote. "If the Bengals were to dip their toes into the free agent market and attempt to add to that room, there are some intriguing names out there."

One name Sullivan linked to Cincinnati was veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, who spent the past two seasons with the Washington Commanders. The soon-to-be 36-year-old linebacker has recorded 14 straight 100-tackle seasons, including 162 tackles and five sacks last season on 1,132 snaps. He also hasn't missed a game since 2020.

Wagner, who remains unsigned, would certainly be an option for a Bengals team that could use another veteran presence in the heart of its defense. He holds a projected market value of $7.7 million on a one-year contract, according to Spotrac.

If the Bengals decide to continue with Knight and Carter, they are two players with elite athleticism who could channel their potential into real NFL-level talent. Relying on one of the two young players to handle the "green dot" responsibilities during a Super Bowl window could be a gamble, though.

Both Knight and Carter were rookies in 2025 — if they can take a sophomore leap, the Bengals could leap into the top-five defensive ranks. However, if they'd like a veteran with gap discipline who won't miss coverage assignments, Wagner could be an option.

Other veteran linebackers who remain unsigned include Bobby Okereke, Matt Milano, and Kenneth Murray.

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