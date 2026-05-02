What the NFL is Saying About Bengals' Top Two Draft Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2026 offseason with the goal of improving the team's defense as the top priority.

Over the past several years, there has been extensive discussion about the team's richly compensated, talent-laden offense being paired with a defense that struggles to complement its firepower. The team has been unwilling to commit to long-term deals with star players like Trey Hendrickson, who ultimately left for Baltimore in free agency. However, heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the front office made improving the team's defense a clear focus — and that started with acquiring star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence in exchange for pick No. 10 overall in the first round.

The draft picks on Days 2 and 3 continued the team's intended defensive overhaul to maximize a potential championship window. As the dust settles on their selections, there have been rave reviews of what the front office accomplished, starting with their second-round pick, Cashius Howell.

Cincinnati Bengals second round pick Cashius Howell speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cashius Howell Selection Receives High Praise

"'He doesn't have the elite bend that some of the other rushers have, but he is absolutely relentless and will play a long time in the NFL as a result,' an AFC scout said," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.

Howell, the former Texas A&M pass rusher, finished the 2025 season with 11.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss. He posted his best game against Utah State in September, recording 3.0 sacks and 3.0 tackles for loss in a 44-22 win.

The Bengals are pairing Howell with his former Aggies teammate Shemar Stewart, adding an element of built-in chemistry that most NFL defensive lines spend years developing.

"We did one year together at Texas A&M," Howell said. "That's my guy. I definitely consider him a friend, I'm excited to reunite and see what we can do on the field this year."

Third-Round CB Tacario Davis Brings Unique Element

Cincinnati Bengals third round pick Tacario Davis speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"An NFL assistant coach said about Davis' nearly 6-foot-4 frame holding up: 'Can get leggy at times, but he's good enough with his hands to offset that. Super long and physical, and he showed good ball skills,' Fowler wrote."

Davis spent 2025 with Washington after playing three seasons at Arizona. In just seven games, he recorded two interceptions and earned an 81.8 run defense grade.

Standing at 6-foot-4 with a massive 80-inch wingspan, Davis figures to be an instant-impact cornerback in Cincinnati. As Davis noted, he played press coverage frequently at Washington, something longer cornerbacks typically can't do. Davis will also have the opportunity to learn to cover some of the league's best wide receivers after spending an entire training camp opposite Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

"(They're) the best duo in the NFL," Davis said. "Looking forward to going against them every day in practice. It's bettering me, and it's bettering them, and learning from them."

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