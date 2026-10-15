Bengals Must Avoid This Tempting Trade Deadline Mistake

The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-2 as they hit the early Week 6 bye week. The win over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday was massive, but the team left a lot of meat on the bone during that performance.

The passing game has been exactly what everyone expected. Joe Burrow and his merry band of weapons are one of the most dangerous passing offenses in the league. Then you have a revamped defensive line that is causing terror, alongside an offensive line that is a night-and-day difference from the past few seasons. But there's a reason this team is just 3-2.

One of the biggest weaknesses on this team has been the running game. The Bengals are 26th in rushing yards this season at 414. Chase Brown leads the team in rushing with 246 yards, but it hasn't been enough. While there have been issues with the unit, a tempting trade at the deadline would be a bad move.

The Grass Isn't Always Greener

Tennessee running back Tony Pollard (20) breaks a big run against Houston during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trying to upgrade at the trade deadline in this league has to feel like an impossible task. Very few teams would be willing to give up a running back that the Bengals would arguably be their number one option.

So, let's look at a name that could come up before the deadline. Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard may seem like a great trade candidate and one the Bengals may want to look into.

Pollard's numbers are very similar to Browns. The Titans' running back has rushed for 273 yards and one touchdown this season. But what needs to be added to that equation is that the veteran running back is running behind an abysmal offensive line.

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there's the financial side to a potential trade. If the Bengals were to make a move for Pollard, the cap hit would be a little over $5 million.

Does it really make sense for the Bengals to take that hit for a talent that is putting up the same numbers as the starting running back they already have?

Sure, more backs may hit the trade rumor mill before the deadline approaches. But at the moment, it feels like the talent that could potentially be traded at the deadline in the backfield is scarce.

This could be a case where the Bengals want to make a move, but the talent that can be added isn't going to be enough to move the needle. The Bengals really need to think hard about any potential move at running back.

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