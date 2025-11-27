Bengals' Numbers Against Tight Ends Are Worst in League and Approaching Historic Depths

CINCINNATI – Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews could be about to feast, and it has nothing to do with his Thanksgiving meal.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense is the worst in the league in many categories, and that includes defending tight ends.

And it isn’t a 2025 problem.

The Bengals have struggled against tight ends for years. It’s just that the 2025 numbers are comically bad.

The Bengals have allowed 13 touchdowns to tight ends this year.

No other team has allowed more than seven.

Only six teams since the 1970 merger have allowed more than 13 receiving touchdowns in an entire season. The record is 17, set by the 2013 Arizona Cardinals.

The Bengals still have six games left to break it, with two of those games coming against the All-Pro tight end Andrews.

The Bengals have allowed 971 yards to tight ends this year, which is nearly 200 yards more than the next worst team.

The Carolina Panthers have given up 799 – and they’ve played one more game than Cincinnati.

The NFL record is 1,303, set by the 2015 New York Giants. The Bengals would need to average just 55.3 yards per game against tight ends to break it.

And the Cincinnati defense has allowed 77 receptions to tight ends this year, most in the league.

That record is 120, set by the 2016 Dallas Cowboys.

Second on the list is the 2024 Bengals with 111.

Here is what each tight end has done against the Cincinnati defense this year:

SportRadar

But again, this isn’t a one-year problem.

Far from it.

Here are the Bengals rankings in the three categories for each of the past five seasons:

2024

Receptions, 111 (32nd)

Yards, 1,114 (30th)

TDs, 10 (31st)

2023

Receptions, 107 (32nd)

Yards, 1,080 (31st)

TDs, 6 (t-17th)

2022

Receptions, 89 (t-24th)

Yards, 932 (23rd)

TDs, 3 (t-5th)

2021

Receptions, 96 (29th)

Yards, 1,083 (28th)

TDs, 8 (t-21st)

2020

Receptions, 96 (29th)

Yards, 987 (30th)

TDs, 8 (t-20th)

From 2020-present, the Bengals unsurprisingly rank last in all three categories with 562 receptions (next worst is 517); 6,167 yards (next worst is 5,611) and 48 touchdowns (next worst is 46).

Happy Thanksgiving, indeed, Mark Andrews.

