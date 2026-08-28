The Bengals offense has received mixed reactions during training camp after trying to go under center more often this summer. However, running back Chase Brown spoke about the offense's efficiency under center last season and how excited he is to build on it this season.

"We were really efficient under center last year in the run game, so I like that we're building on that," Brown said at his locker. "I look forward to what it's going to do for us this year."

The Bengals ran the ball from under center on 155 attempts and averaged 3.9 yards per attempt for 610 yards, 34 first downs, and five touchdowns. Not highly efficient, but a good base to build on.

Chase Brown Unleashed?

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) walks on the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown has made a name for himself in the Bengals offense as somebody capable of rushing the ball efficiently and catching the ball out of the backfield. Now it appears he will be in a position to utilize his skill set even more.

Brown confirmed that he loves how involved he has been in the offense during training camp. He said that his increased usage in the slot has allowed him to make more plays using his full skill set. He then said that the transition has not been difficult after memorizing the offense during his four-year career.

"I love the way that they're involving me in the offense, putting me in the slot, and allowing me to use my full skill set to make plays," Brown said of his expanded role. "I'm going into Year 4 of this offense, so over time you kind of learn the concepts and memorize them without even really knowing them."

Brown is entering a contract year and is determined to put his full arsenal of abilities on display this season.

With the explosion of the running back market lately he can prove he is worthy of receiving a large payday himself next offseason.

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