Ja'Marr Chase's Latest Practice Status Revealed Following Knee Injury in Training Camp

Ja'Marr Chase is not practicing Wednesday as Cincinnati continues the final days of the 2026 preseason. He definitely won't play on Friday night against the Eagles, but this is all likely a precautionary move after slightly hyperextending his knee on a downfield route in Tuesday's practice.

There's no need to push him this week after all the reps he's tallied this summer.

"Ja’Marr Chase is not practicing today, as expected, and has a sleeve on his left leg," WLWT's Jaron May posted on X.

Holding Breath

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase goes down with an apparent injury at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 25. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati waited on pins and needles for his status all afternoon, and he confirmed he was alright multiple times.

"Just a football play, misstepped, missed my footing, and it's a little tweak, but I'm fine. I don't know like what exactly went down or how I did it. I'mma be honest, I really don't know. It was like an incident of me missing the ground or missing my footing or something like that," Chase said at his locker. "I mean, when it first happened, I sat back down on the ground. I just took a minute to thank God, just prayed for a second, then I got up. So I mean, other than that, I can't really think about nothing but God and just making sure I'm alright."

Chase is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and given his stellar health compared to Joe Burrow's over the years, he's got a strong case as the best player on Cincinnati's roster.

His impact is crucial toward Cincinnati's top goal of winning the Super Bowl this season. The team has only played six games without him since he entered the league in 2021 and is 3-3 in those outings.

He may take it a little easier over the next few days before the team starts entering game-preparation mode next week and beyond.

"It's just like a hyperextension," Chase detailed about the injury. "If I had a game tomorrow, I'd play. I was trying to go practice today. I was trying to get back in, y'all. I promise."

Always working. Cincinnati has been largely injury-free outside of the dings to Shemar Stewart, Dax Hill and Bryan Cook. The latter is already back to full practices ahead of Week 1.

Tee going thru stretch but no Ja’Marr. Which is to be expected after yesterday’s hyperextension, slight as it was. pic.twitter.com/erGaU17vNg — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 26, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.