Bengals Star Named Team's Most Underappreciated Player Ahead of 2026 Season

The Bengals secondary has been under fire for good reason in the past few seasons, but DJ Turner II continues to be a big bright spot along the way. NFL.com's Gennaro Filice named him Cincinnati's most underappreciated player entering the 2026 season.

Turner is playing his final contracted season with Cincinnati and is a clear extension candidate after posting a career-best 73.3 Pro Football Focus grade last season (second-best among high-snap Bengals defenders).

The Michigan product played a career-high 974 snaps, posting a career-high 13 PBUs and two interceptions while allowing a 77.3 NFL passer rating in his coverage area.

Making A Name

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with cornerback DJ Turner II (20) after kicking a field goal during the first half against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"A second-round pick of the Bengals after posting the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine (4.26 seconds), Turner flashed promise in his first two seasons, but inconsistency and injury held him back," Felice wrote. "That changed in Year 3, when he became one of the most efficient cover men in the league, recording a whopping 18 passes defensed on just 65 targets, per Next Gen Stats. (For comparison’s sake, Mike Jackson and Riley Moss -- the co-leaders with 19 passes defensed -- were targeted 90 and 116 times, respectively). With that kind of production, what is Turner doing on a list of underappreciated players? He’s not a household name, as evidenced by one particular slight."

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stamped the table for Turner to get a Pro Bowl nod last season, but it didn't come to fruition.

“I thought DJ should have made the Pro Bowl,” Joe Burrow said back in December. “But, you know, I told him the other day, ‘Usually, the first year that you should make it, you’re typically an alternate. And then if you stack that year, they usually give it to you in the next year.’”

Defensive coordinator Al Golden is a big fan of Turner, especially with how he responded to a short benching last season to bounce back and have that career-best campaign.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” Golden said in October. “He’s changed his whole process. He’s engaged at an elite level right now. For all the young guys in our building, just watch his process right now. It’s pretty impressive.”

Check out the full list from Felice here as Turner looks to prove him even more correct this coming fall.

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