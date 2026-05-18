Cincinnati Bengals Assistant Coach Among 34 Selected To Participate in NFL Accelerator Program
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The NFL is bringing back its front office and coaching accelerator program this week at the Owners Meetings in Orlando, Fla., and for the first time, non-minority candidates are include.
Thirty-four front office personnel and coaches are taking part, including Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher.
"The May accelerator is intended to focus on advancing talent from underrepresented groups, while remaining open to qualified senior-level candidates of all backgrounds,” the league wrote in a memo to all teams
The league began the accelerator program in 2022, and Bengals assistant general manager Trey Brown was one of the participants.
Pitcher has worked for the Bengals since 2016. He interviewed for the Cleveland Browns head coach opening and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator job (which would have enabled him to call plays) this offseason.
The Browns hired Todd Monken, and the Buccaneers hired former Cincinnati quarterback Zac Robinson.
Pitcher was asked about the interview opportunities at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February.
“It was good. It was informative. I feel like I learned a lot about myself, about the process in general,” he said. “Obviously I have career ambition. I've never been shy about that. And so grateful to get a chance to talk to some organizations.
“But (I’m) happy where I'm at,” he continued. “Happy to be the offensive coordinator of the Bengals. I've got a really important job here, and I’m excited to attack that.”
Pitcher said one of the biggest thing he’s learned in his past interviews was not to try to present himself as whatever he thinks that team is looking for.
“I think what I learned is every organization is different,” he said. “Everybody's looking for certain things and those things may change from year to year. Just be yourself. Be as prepared as possible. You're not going to have the perfect answer to every question. You're not always going to be exactly what they're looking for, but you've got to be authentic, and you've got to be prepared.
“When the time comes and that opportunity does come to fruition for me, it'll be in the right place at the right time for the right reasons.”
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said prior to the 2025 season finale that he, too, knows that time is coming when he’ll have to hire another offensive coordinator.
"I think he is a really bright coach who is going to make a really good head coach," Taylor said. "It will not shock me when that day comes. This cycle, next cycle, whatever it is — that won't be surprising to me."
While taking another offensive coordinator job would appear to be a lateral move, the ability to call plays would make it a promotion.
Pitcher and Taylor have talked often about how much collaboration there is between the two of them even though Taylor is technically the play caller.
And Pitcher said that teamwork is a big reason he’s getting bigger opportunities.
“Zac and I have got a great relationship. I trust him. I believe in him,” he said. “Whatever he asks me to do I'm going to do at a very high level. I'll keep those discussions that he and I have between he and I, but I'm very comfortable with my role here. I know how important it is. I know that my responsibilities are great and I don't take them lightly.”
The other 33 people invited to the accelerator, which runs through Wednesday, are:
Coaches
Aden Durde, Seahawks defensive coordinator
Chris Hewitt, Colts defensive pass game coordinator
Daronte Jones, Commanders defensive coordinator (former Bengals cornerbacks coach)
Darren Rizzi, Broncos special teams coordinator
Davis Shaw, Lions passing game specialist
Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator
Grant Udinski, Jaguars offensive coordinator
Jeff Ulbrich, Falcons defensive coordinator
Josh McCown, Vikings quarterbacks coach
Klayton Adams, Cowboys offensive coordinator
Mike Kafka, Lions passing game coordinator
Mike McDaniel, Chargers offensive coordinator
Nate Scheelhaase, Rams offensive coordinator
Nick Caley, Texans offensive coordinator
Terrell Williams, Patriots assistant head coach
Front Office
Adam Berry, Eagles assistant general manager
Brandon Brown, Giants assistant general manager
Cam Williams, Broncos co-director of player personnel
Catherine Hickman, Browns assistant general manager
Chad Alexander, Chargers assistant general manager
Chris Blanco, Texans assistant general manager
Dan Saganey, Titans vice president of player personnel
Glenn Cook, Browns assistant general manager
James Liipfert, Texans assistant general manager
John McKay, Rams assistant general manager
Josh Williams, 49ers director of scouting
Lance Newmark, Commanders assistant general manager
Mike Bradway, Chiefs assistant general manager
Mike Greenberg, Buccaneers assistant general manager
Milt Hendrickson, Packers director of football operations
Nolan Teasley, Seahawks assistant general manager
R.J. Gillen, 49ers assistant general manager
Terrance Gray, Bills assistant general manager
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Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.