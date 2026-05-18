The NFL is bringing back its front office and coaching accelerator program this week at the Owners Meetings in Orlando, Fla., and for the first time, non-minority candidates are include.

Thirty-four front office personnel and coaches are taking part, including Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher.

"The May accelerator is intended to focus on advancing talent from underrepresented groups, while remaining open to qualified senior-level candidates of all backgrounds,” the league wrote in a memo to all teams

The league began the accelerator program in 2022, and Bengals assistant general manager Trey Brown was one of the participants.

Pitcher has worked for the Bengals since 2016. He interviewed for the Cleveland Browns head coach opening and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator job (which would have enabled him to call plays) this offseason.

The Browns hired Todd Monken, and the Buccaneers hired former Cincinnati quarterback Zac Robinson.

Pitcher was asked about the interview opportunities at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February.

“It was good. It was informative. I feel like I learned a lot about myself, about the process in general,” he said. “Obviously I have career ambition. I've never been shy about that. And so grateful to get a chance to talk to some organizations.

“But (I’m) happy where I'm at,” he continued. “Happy to be the offensive coordinator of the Bengals. I've got a really important job here, and I’m excited to attack that.”

Pitcher said one of the biggest thing he’s learned in his past interviews was not to try to present himself as whatever he thinks that team is looking for.

“I think what I learned is every organization is different,” he said. “Everybody's looking for certain things and those things may change from year to year. Just be yourself. Be as prepared as possible. You're not going to have the perfect answer to every question. You're not always going to be exactly what they're looking for, but you've got to be authentic, and you've got to be prepared.

“When the time comes and that opportunity does come to fruition for me, it'll be in the right place at the right time for the right reasons.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said prior to the 2025 season finale that he, too, knows that time is coming when he’ll have to hire another offensive coordinator.

"I think he is a really bright coach who is going to make a really good head coach," Taylor said. "It will not shock me when that day comes. This cycle, next cycle, whatever it is — that won't be surprising to me."

While taking another offensive coordinator job would appear to be a lateral move, the ability to call plays would make it a promotion.

Pitcher and Taylor have talked often about how much collaboration there is between the two of them even though Taylor is technically the play caller.

And Pitcher said that teamwork is a big reason he’s getting bigger opportunities.

“Zac and I have got a great relationship. I trust him. I believe in him,” he said. “Whatever he asks me to do I'm going to do at a very high level. I'll keep those discussions that he and I have between he and I, but I'm very comfortable with my role here. I know how important it is. I know that my responsibilities are great and I don't take them lightly.”

The other 33 people invited to the accelerator, which runs through Wednesday, are:

Coaches

Aden Durde, Seahawks defensive coordinator

Chris Hewitt, Colts defensive pass game coordinator

Daronte Jones, Commanders defensive coordinator (former Bengals cornerbacks coach)

Darren Rizzi, Broncos special teams coordinator

Davis Shaw, Lions passing game specialist

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator

Grant Udinski, Jaguars offensive coordinator

Jeff Ulbrich, Falcons defensive coordinator

Josh McCown, Vikings quarterbacks coach

Klayton Adams, Cowboys offensive coordinator

Mike Kafka, Lions passing game coordinator

Mike McDaniel, Chargers offensive coordinator

Nate Scheelhaase, Rams offensive coordinator

Nick Caley, Texans offensive coordinator

Terrell Williams, Patriots assistant head coach

Front Office

Adam Berry, Eagles assistant general manager

Brandon Brown, Giants assistant general manager

Cam Williams, Broncos co-director of player personnel

Catherine Hickman, Browns assistant general manager

Chad Alexander, Chargers assistant general manager

Chris Blanco, Texans assistant general manager

Dan Saganey, Titans vice president of player personnel

Glenn Cook, Browns assistant general manager

James Liipfert, Texans assistant general manager

John McKay, Rams assistant general manager

Josh Williams, 49ers director of scouting

Lance Newmark, Commanders assistant general manager

Mike Bradway, Chiefs assistant general manager

Mike Greenberg, Buccaneers assistant general manager

Milt Hendrickson, Packers director of football operations

Nolan Teasley, Seahawks assistant general manager

R.J. Gillen, 49ers assistant general manager

Terrance Gray, Bills assistant general manager

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