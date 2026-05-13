Bengals Sign One of Two Remaining Top 2026 Draft Picks to Rookie Contract

Cincinnati is down to one unsigned 2026 draft pick. The team announced on Wednesday a fresh deal for third-round pick Tacario Davis as voluntary workouts roll on at Paycor Stadium.

Second-round pick Cashius Howell is the only unsigned pick remaining out of the Bengals' seven-player haul. They also added double-digit undrafted free agents to the tally.

Davis figures to compete for snaps right away in Cincinnati's young secondary. He can play slot cornerback (37 snaps last season), but mostly played on the outside during his standout years for the Washington Huskies.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discussed the "upside" of his team across draft weekend.

Davis & More Bring Upside

Cincinnati Bengals third round pick Tacario Davis speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati.3 | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They all have a lot of upside. That's just the cleanest way I can say it. I do think they are all really talented players. We brought them in here because we see a high ceiling — a high upside — with all of those guys. I'm excited about the whole group," Taylor said about the bulk of the draft class.

The head leader is ready to attack a new season with a new group involving Davis.

"I like all of his athletic traits," Taylor said about Davis. To be able to add a corner to that room with that kind of length — Dax (Hill) has good length, DJ (Turner) has got good length. So, to add to those types of guys in that area I think complements the DJ Turner's of the world really well, Josh Newton, Jalen (Davis), so it's a really good complementary room that we have right now to where we can let those guys get out there and compete and see what roles shake out for guys. I know he was injury bugged a little this year, but just his whole body of work, I think he's a rare talent to be able to add to the mix."

The young corner is signed for four years on his rookie contract.

We have signed CB Tacario Davis, our third-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.



🔗: https://t.co/YH9yJuvZT5 pic.twitter.com/EuGdgAEEeQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2026

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