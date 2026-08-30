Cincinnati Bengals' Entire 2026 Season Rides On Key Factor

The Cincinnati Bengals have been through quite a roller coaster ride over the last few years, and it's seemingly revolved around the health of quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow hasn't been able to stay healthy on a consistent basis, so the Bengals haven't been able to succeed at the rate that the fans believe they should.

The entire Bengals season revolves around Burrow's health. If he's healthy, they can compete for a Super Bowl. If he's not, they're one of the worst teams in the league.

FOX Sports recently put together a list of the top quarterbacks in the league who could throw for 4,000 yards this season, and Burrow was one of the top names on the list. If he stays healthy, which is the biggest factor for the Bengals' success, Burrow could lead the league in passing.

League Leader?

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow answers questions from media during a press conference after practice at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"In the last two seasons, Jared Goff has been second in the NFL in passing yards, trailing only Joe Burrow in 2024 and Matthew Stafford in 2025," the site's uncredited author wrote. "The Lions QB has thrown 4,000+ passing yards in six of his 10 NFL seasons, including in four straight. Goff has the shortest odds at -135 to throw for 4,000+ passing yards once again. Next on the board are Burrow and Prescott.

"In every season he has remained healthy, Burrow has reached this number with ease. In the other three years, when injuries forced him to miss significant time, he hasn't come close. Health is wealth, and Burrow's availability will likely determine whether the Bengals QB reaches this number again in 2026."

The last time that Burrow was fully healthy for an entire season, he threw for over 4,900 yards and led the league in passing. Every time he's been fully healthy, he's cleared the 4,000-yard mark with ease. Every time he's been hurt, he's ended up below 3,000 yards.

Burrow has the weapons in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, among others, on offense. The defense should be respectable enough for them to compete for a Super Bowl. Now, the entire season seemingly rides on the health of Burrow.

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