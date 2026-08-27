Bengals Called 'Logical Landing Spot' For 9-Year Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Cincinnati Bengals did a lot of work to their roster this offseason to form a better group of players with the goal to win the Super Bowl.

In the preseason, the Bengals have looked solid thus far. They have a shot to make a run at the Super Bowl if everything goes well, but first, they need to make sure quarterback Joe Burrow stays upright and healthy. As a result, it wouldn't be shocking to see them make a move for an offensive lineman after cutting ties with Cody Ford.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Bengals as one of the top landing spots in a potential deal with free agent offensive tackle Cam Robinson ahead of the season.

Cam Robinson Could be a Solid Depth Piece for the Bengals

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings tackle Cam Robinson (74) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Due to his performance last season, Robinson can likely be had at a fraction of his 2025 salary. He may also be more valuable as a depth piece than an expected starter," Knox wrote. "That said, Robinson does have 114 starts on his resume and is still only 30 years old. He'd be a terrific insurance option for a playoff hopeful with questionable depth at left tackle.

"The Commanders may believe that Brandon Coleman can replace Tunsil, but adding Robinson couldn't hurt. Given the importance of protecting Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals should also consider Robinson as a Plan B behind Orlando Brown Jr."

Robinson is a very reliable veteran offensive lineman. He might not be the starting-caliber player that he was during his best years in the NFL, but the veteran could certainly plug a hole for the Bengals if they were to have an injury or poor production from one of their starting players.

Keeping Burrow upright has been a struggle for the Bengals for a few years and it's resulted in a few injuries for the talented quarterback.

Robinson isn't going to save the day and be a first-team All-Pro lineman at this point in his career, but if he can come in and provide solid depth for the Bengals, it would be a good move to make.

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