Cincinnati Bengals Finalize Initial 2026 Roster Following Undefeated Preseason

The Bengals have finalized their initial 2026 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

It took a lot of hard cuts to get down from the 90-man preseason group to the current list, but the hard work is wrapped up for the front office and coaching staff on that front.

This was a tough weekend for head coach Zac Taylor and his staff.

“This will easily be the hardest 48 hours we face in terms of letting guys go and figuring out the practice squad. It's a big credit to [Bengals Director of Player Personnel] Duke [Tobin] and his staff for the depth that we have overall," the Bengals head coach said after the blowout win over Philadelphia on Friday night. "It's a big credit to the coaching staff for how they've developed a lot of these guys who have gotten into these competitions and made things hard for us.

"I think you're starting to see, especially in year two in the defensive scheme, a lot of guys made huge jumps. On offense, we've been together for a long time now, and I think the coaches have gotten the most out of these guys, and [Bengals Offensive Coordinator] Dan [Pitcher] with these specialists have been outstanding. So I think that's a credit to the whole building, and we just got to keep it going.”

Cincinnati is rolling into practice again Tuesday with all eyes on the regular season opener against Tampa Bay at home on Sept. 13.

A couple notable injury notes include rookie offensive lineman Brian Parker (knee), plus, CB Ja'Sir Taylor (hamstring) starting the season on injured reserve and Shemar Stewart not being on it, leaving the door open for a first-month return.

Check out the full list of all released names below after many helped Cincinnati go undefeated in the preseason for the first time since 2006. The 53-man roster is also attached.

Bengals Roster | Courtesy: Cincinnati Bengals

-HB Gary Brightwell

--LB Joe Giles-Harris

--QB Josh Johnson

--S Russ Yeast

*Waived 30 players:

--LB Liam Anderson

--S Daijahn Anthony

--G Liam Brown

--HB Kentrel Bullock

--QB Sean Clifford

--OT Andrew Coker

--DT Howard Cross III

--LB Jack Dingle

--DE Isaiah Foskey

--LB Eric Gentry

--TE Cam Grandy

--HB Jamal Haynes

--LB Shaka Heyward

--DT McKinnley Jackson

--DT Jordan Jefferson

--WR Xavier Johnson

--WR Charlie Jones

--OT Christian Jones

--TE Josh Kattus

--CB Jalen Kimber

--CB Bralyn Lux

--CB Matthew McDoom

--HB Kendall Milton

--WR Jordan Moore

--DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland

--WR Kendric Pryor

--G Corey Robinson II

--WR Noah Thomas

--WR Mitch Tinsley

--CB Ceyair Wright (placed on Exempt/Left Squad list on Aug. 15)

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