Pair of Bengals Defenders Deemed Top Trade/Cut Candidates Entering Final Preseason Weekend

NFL.com's Kevin Patra combed through all 32 NFL rosters this week, and two names stood out as cut/trade candidates for the Bengals.

Both are defensive linemen: McKinnley Jackson and Kris Jenkins. The former second- and third-round picks have not made much noise in their latest preseason or training camp with the Bengals.

On The Chopping Block?

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) celebrates a sack in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday's outing could be the deciding factor in their roster chances. Jackson has a 46.6 Pro Football Focus grade on 54 snaps this preseason, while Jenkins has been better on fewer snaps (61.2 overall across 41 snaps).

"A numbers game in Cincy’s beefed-up defense has one or both of the 2024 Day 2 draft picks likely out the door," Patra wrote. "I’d lean Jackson, who's had less of an impact than Jenkins over two seasons, as the more likely candidate to be released. Seventh-round rookie Landon Robinson has flashed during the preseason and is on the verge of pushing for snaps."

Robinson has made multiple splash plays and seems to be a lock for the roster; T.J. Slaton looks like a comfortable roster nod as well, and we all have seen what Dexter Lawrence and B.J. Hill can bring to the table for this unit.

Cincinnati had five defensive linemen on its December 2025 roster. Leaving one spot for those two players if Cincinnati continues to carry five defensive linemen on the main group.

That position has one more chance to prove themselves against Philadelphia after training camp closed on Wednesday.

"I think all over. I don't feel like anybody should feel comfortable going into this last week that they've made the team," Bengals HC Zac Taylor said on Monday. "That's a big part of it is we want guys that we can depend on. So they've got to continue to be consistent and accountable over this last week through the Philly game. And we'll make our decisions this weekend. And then next week, we'll see which guys continue to compete and are on the roster for those backup roles."

Check out the full cut/trade candidate list here.

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