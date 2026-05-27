Cincinnati Bengals Tweaking Ring of Honor Voting Procedure By Adding Names, Limiting Class Size

The Cincinnati Bengals are tweaking the voting for the Ring of Honor by adding five new names to the ballot.

Only seven names remained on the original ballot released in 2021 – Jim Breech, James Brooks, Cris Collinsworth, David Fulcher, Max Montoya, Bob Trumpy and Reggie Williams.

At least one of those seven will be a member of the Class of 2026.

The five new names eligible for fans to vote on this year are Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap, A.J. Green, Leon Hall and Andrew Whitworth.

Two of the 12 players eligible will make up the Class of 2026. It could be two from the original list, or original and one newcomer.

The Bengals inducted four members as part of the inaugural class in 2021 – Ken Anderson, Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley.

The team inducted two members in 2022 (Willie Anderson, Isaac Curtis), 2023 (Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson), 2024 (Corey Dillon, Tim Krumrie) and 2025 (Dave Lapham, Lemar Parrish).

But after adding two more names in 2026, the Bengals will reduce the number to one moving forward.

That means any member of the original class not elected in 2026 will have an uphill climb to be inducted as more and more and names are added the ballot.

Here is a look at the candidacy for the five newest players on the ballot:

Geno Atkins

Oct 6, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images

A 2010 fourth-round pick out of Georgia, Atkins is a two-time All Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection.

He played 11 seasons for the Bengals before retiring, amassing 75.5 sacks and 384 tackles.

Atkins’ 75.5 sacks rank third on the franchise’s career list behind Eddie Edwards (83.5) and Dunlap (82.5).

Atkins had three seasons with double digit sacks, led by his 12.5 in 2012.

Carlos Dunlap

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) pumps up the crowd during the second quarter of an NFL Week 15 game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. New England Patriots At Cincinnati Bengals Football 12 15 2019 | Kareem Elgazzar, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

His time in Cincinnati ended poorly, with Dunlap publicizing the team’s rotational depth chart of social media along with a public posting that he was putting his house up for sale during the 2020 season.

The Bengals traded him to the Seahawks that season, leaving Dunlap one sack shy of Edwards’ franchise record.

A 2010 second-round pick, Dunlap had one season with double-digits sacks when he recorded 13.5 in 2015.

He finished his Cincinnati career with 490 tackles, which ranks 12th in franchise history, per Pro Football Reference.

A.J. Green

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is introduced as the Ruler of the Jungle prior to a Week 2 NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 4 pick in the 2011 draft, Green played nine seasons for the Bengals and holds the franchise record for most 100-yard receiving games with 33, including a team-best five in a row in 2013.

Green also stands second on the franchise lists with 659 career receptions, 9,430 yards and 65 receiving touchdowns (one shy of Chad Johnson’s 66).

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Green is one of the most popular players in the Paul Brown/Paycor Stadium era.

Leon Hall

BENGALS FANS SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26, 2010. Bengals Leon Hall celebrates making an interception in the first half against Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Photo shot Sunday September 26, 2010. The Enquirer/ Cara Owsley Bengals17 | Cara Owsley

A 2007 first-round pick, Hall recorded multiple interceptions in his first six seasons and finished with 26 for the Bengals, ranking fourth in team history.

He recovered from torn Achilles in both legs and turned in a nine-year career in Cincinnati.

Hall never made a Pro Bowl, but he was a defensive force for much of his time with the Bengals.

His three interception returns for touchdowns rank third in team history behind Riley (five) and Parrish (four).

Andrew Whitworth

Cincinnati Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Sunday September 11, 2016. Bengals Jets18 | Cara Owsley, The Enquirer/Cara Owsley via Imagn Content Services, LLC

On track for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Whitworth played 11 seasons in Cincinnati and made three Pro Bowls and earned an All-Pro nod in 2015.

The 2006 second-round pick appeared in 168 games for the Bengals with 164 starts. The 164 starts are third most among Cincinnati offensive linemen behind Muñoz (184) and Anderson (173).

Whitworth played five years with the Rams after leaving the Bengals, winning a Super Bowl title and Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2021, his final season.

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