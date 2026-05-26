Cincinnati Bengals UDFA Already Turning Heads In Best Possible Way

The Cincinnati Bengals front office seemingly understood that their roster was a quality defense away from being able to make a Super Bowl run because they were ultra-aggressive toward upgrading this offseason.

The Bengals made a few key signings in free agency, mostly on defense, before swinging a trade for superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in an attempt to completely turn the unit around.

All of these upgrades have made the Bengals' defense a respectable unit, but they've also upgraded their depth.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently called Bengals undrafted free agent signing Ceyair Wright the team's most exciting UDFA while sharing a lot of praise for the young cornerback prospect.

Ceyair Wright Might Be A Steal For The Bengals

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Ceyair Wright (15) celebrates after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Cincinnati Bengals made multiple major moves in the offseason to upgrade one of the NFL's worst defenses, including pouring major resources into the defensive line," Davenport wrote. "However, both the linebacker position and the secondary remain question marks.

"Now, Ceyair Wright isn't going to challenge for a starting spot in the Queen City. There's a reason why he wasn't drafted—his speed and agility are average at best. But the 6'0", 185-pounder started 32 games over five seasons at USC and Nebraska, and he has good technique and isn't afraid to get dirty in run support. Wright also has experience starting both inside and outside, and that versatility is a sought-after commodity in the NFL nowadays. In the right defensive scheme, he could stick in the NFL as a subpackage corner and special teamer."

Bengals starting cornerbacks Dax Hill and DJ Turner II are both on expiring contracts, which means Cincinnati needs to have young depth beyond their top two starters. While one, if not both, of these starting cornerbacks could be back in Cincinnati after this season, it's smart to add a player like Wright with a low risk deal in undrafted free agency.

Wright isn't a flashy cornerback prospect. He's not an incredible athlete. But he does the little things well and has shown the ability to play on the boundary and in the slot. His ability to come down and defend the run makes him a potentially valuable asset, too.

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