The Cincinnati Bengals' offense has been the main topic of the franchise since they selected quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow was given the keys to a franchise that was starving for success and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2021 season. However, the superstar quarterback didn't do that alone.

The Bengals have given Burrow the weapons to have one of the most dangerous offenses in the league, this year is no different. But there is one unit on the offensive side of the ball that has to catch up to the rest if the Bengals are playing on making another deep postseason run.

Now Here's A Guy That Needs To See Change

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals' run game has hindered the offense this season. After five games, the Bengals are averaging 82 yards per game on the ground. That puts them in the bottom ten of the league in that category.

Recently, Cris Collinsworth and his son, Jac Collinsworth, discussed how the run game has to get better for the Bengals to be able to compete in the physical AFC North.

"The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have to establish [the run] if they're going to knock off the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens," Collinsworth said.

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off the ball to halfback Samaje Perine (34) during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jac also made a great point about the other elite quarterbacks in the league having a talented backfield and using that to their advantage.

"Look at Kansas City and what they do with Mahomes," Jac explained. "It's Kenneth Walker. Josh Allen; they're running the ball like crazy with (James) Cook."

The younger Collinsworth also pointed out that it felt like Samaje Perine gave the Bengals that throwback running style the team has been looking for in their win over the Miami Dolphins.

Is It Enough?

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Samaje Perine (34) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be coaching malpractice if the Bengals didn't try a way to get the run game going moving forward.

Everyone in that Bengals locker room knows that if the team begins running the ball with success, this offense becomes nearly unbeatable. But are Perine and Chase Brown enough to get this run game going?

To say time is running out when we're only in Week 6 must seem like an exaggeration, but really, there's no time to waste in the NFL.

If the Bengals want to be in the playoff race in December, they must find a way to find success on the ground, and it starts against the Baltimore Ravens in two weeks.

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