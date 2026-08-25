Cut Candidate Emerges For Bengals to Potentially Boost Running Back Spot

The Bengals' running back room needs an upgrade behind Chase Brown, and one potential cut candidate could be the answer.

Buccaneers ball carrier Sean Tucker has fallen down the Tampa Bay depth chart and could be the right fit for Cincinnati.

Boost Needed

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He hasn't been cut yet, but the writing is on the wall for it to happen, according to FOX Sports' Greg Auman.

"FOX Sports' Greg Auman writes that Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker could be a salary-cap casualty," Rotoballers posted. "The Bucs played Josh Williams ahead of Tucker in their second preseason game on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, and there is a chance they are lukewarm to paying Tucker $3.52 million to be their RB3 or RB4 in 2026. Auman adds that it was surprising when Tampa gave Tucker a full restricted free-agent tender back in March instead of trying to bring him back on a lesser deal. He could be cut next weekend, with the Bucs either moving on entirely or trying to bring him back for less money.

"Williams, an undrafted rookie last year who served a six-game suspension, would be in line for RB3 duties if Tucker is cut entirely and not re-signed. The 24-year-old Tucker has had his moments in his three seasons with the Bucs, including scoring a career-high seven rushing touchdowns on 86 rushing attempts in 17 games last year. Getting cut and landing with a new organization might be Tucker's best path to fantasy relevance in 2026 and beyond."

Cincinnati has no reliable second-string running back right now.

Tahj Brooks is sitting with a 57.5 Pro Football Focus grade through 42 snaps in the preseason so far. He's been good as a pass blocker (80 grade), but that's on just three total blocking reps, hardly a big enough sample size to think he can be a spelling back for Chase Brown.

The veteran, Samaje Perine, has played just four total snaps and has been banged up at times during training camp. He played 346 snaps last season and notched a 66.6 PFF grade, but a lowly 39.1 pass-blocking grade on 48 snaps.

Tucker is much younger and could have more upside than both players, despite struggling in pass blocking himself.

At this point in the calendar, no team is likely to find a great pass-blocking veteran sitting on the street. A couple of fliers like Trey Benson, or Khalil Herbert couldn't hurt either, especially to see what they have before cutdown day.

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