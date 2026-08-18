The Bengals have a shaky running back hierarchy behind Chase Brown this season, and a reunion could be the right boost for that room.

San Francisco moved on from Khalil Herbert this week, and the 28-year-old could be the right backup addition to push Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks.

Reunion Time?

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off to running back Khalil Herbert (34) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 5-9, 212-pound running back posted strong Pro Football Focus grades (72-plus in all three opening seasons) throughout the beginning of his career, but has struggled with 61.8 and 52 overall marks in the past two seasons.

He did perform pretty adequately when filling in for Chase Brown in 2024 after the Bengals traded away their 2025 seventh-round pick to the Bears for his services (4.1 yards per carry on 28 totes, eight catches on nine targets for 21 yards). He won't blow the doors off this offense or take Cincinnati over the top, but depth is crucial throughout an NFL season, and Herbert could add that.

"Just being a pro," Herbert said when he played for Cincinnati during that lone stint a few years ago. "Coming to work every day. This game is a crazy game, so you never know what can happen or when something can happen. Just always being ready, taking mental reps, going back on my experience and things I have done."

He's coming off of a career-best season as a pass blocker (77 overall PFF grade on an albeit small-sample 12 passing sets). Perine was a horrendous pass blocker last season, showing his age a bit with a 39.1 grade on 48 blocks.

Herbert did not have to block anyone on a passing play last week and could easily get pushed by the veteran in a reunion.

“He can help us in a lot of different ways. He has played a lot of football in his time in Chicago. We got good reports on him coming out of college and evaluated his play over the last couple of days. Excited to add him to the mix,” Taylor said when the Bengals traded for Herbert in 2024.

Cincinnati can offer him a clear path to playing time if he still has juice left.

49ers are releasing veteran RB Khalil Herbert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2026

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