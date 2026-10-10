Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals parted ways this offseason, in what many considered one of the worst-managed contract situations for too long. Now, a month into the regular season, it looks like the Bengals were right not to give Hendrickson a big payday and to build the rest of the defense.

Hendrickson has accounted for 14 pressures and one sack for the Ravens this season and is currently dealing with a finger injury that required surgery. Hendrickson signed a four-year, $112 million contract with Baltimore this offseason after the team backed out of a trade for Raiders All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Meanwhile, the Bengals traded for Dexter Lawrence, signed players like Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen to build their defensive line, and drafted Cashius Howell to bolster their pass rush. Those four additions have accounted for 58 total pressures and seven sacks through four games.

Needless to say, the new additions to the Bengals' pass rush have drastically improved the defensive line's overall efficiency.

The Defensive Line is a Strength for the Foreseeable Future

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gestures during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Investing heavily in the defensive line, rather than only in Hendrickson, has already paid dividends at the start of the season. Lawrence has proven his value as an elite interior presence, recording 15 pressures and three sacks this season while opening up opportunities for others on the d-line.

Hendrickson played at an elite level for the Bengals; however, his presence did not prompt many others to step up to even an average level of play on the defensive line. Some of the defensive linemen who played during Hendrickson's time in Cincinnati, though, have since made splash plays with Lawrence and the other additions.

Both Kris Jenkins Jr. and Myles Murphy have recorded 11 total pressures and 3.5 sacks combined so far this season. Those numbers are not eye-popping, but they are still an improvement over what we have seen from both players in years past.

Jenkins has shown more explosiveness and gotten to quarterbacks more this season with the depth improvement on the interior of the line.

Hendrickson should make explosive plays for the Ravens this season, but the Bengals' front office clearly made the right call four weeks into the season.

The Bengals and Ravens play in Week 7. Both teams should hopefully be healthy enough by then, in what should be an emotional game for Hendrickson and the Bengals.

Disruption Pressure is when pressure arrives to knock a QB off his read. A look here at DT disruption pressure rates as percentile as well as overall pass rush grading pic.twitter.com/JlL50MSqzY — Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) October 8, 2026

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