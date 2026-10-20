Film Breakdown Reveals Why the Bengals Struggle to Stop This Type of Run

The Bengals defense has improved when comparing this season to last year. They have gone from about 29 points per game to about 22 points per game. That takes them from 30th to about 14th so far this season. However, they have a very clear issue on defense and it’s something that has plagued them for a few years now. They struggle heavily against perimeter runs.

The Struggle Against Perimeter Runs

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) is tackled by the Cincinnati Bengals defense during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals run defense has generally been pretty good this season. They’re actually ranked 4th in FTN’s DVOA ranking for run defense. On all runs, the Bengals are allowing 4.5 yards per carry, a 38.5% success rate, 16.4% explosive play rate, and -0.04 EPA per play. However, all of those numbers spike when it comes to perimeter runs. Against perimeter runs, the Bengals are allowing 6.4 yards per carry, a 46.4% success rate, 32.1% explosive play rate, and +0.17 EPA per play.

These perimeter runs have also been a great way to attack the Bengals defense with Dexter Lawrence on the field. With Lawrence on the field, the Bengals run defense is allowing 3.7 yards per carry, a 34.2% success rate, 13.5% explosive play rate, and -0.06 EPA per play. Against perimeter runs those numbers once again sky rocket. The Bengals defense gives up 5.1 yards per carry, 37.5% success rate, 22.2% explosive play rate, and +0.08 EPA per play.

Not only are those numbers abysmal, but teams keep attempting more perimeter runs against the Bengals now that they can recognize this as a weakness.

In Weeks 1 and 2, the Bengals faced a combined eight perimeter runs. They faced six perimeter runs in both Week 3 and Week 4. They faced eight perimeter runs in Week 5. That’s 20 of the 28 perimeter runs in the last three games and there is no reason to think that it’s going to slow down any time soon.

Why The Bengals Struggle With Perimeter Runs

There’s not a simple easy solution for these struggles and there’s also not just one finger to point. There are multiple issues for the Bengals when it comes to their struggles against the perimeter run game.

On this play alone, there are a plethora of issues present. The issues start with the play side end (Boye Mafe) who gets pinned by the Y. The next issue is that the nickel (Dax Hill) gets pinned and driven downfield by the F. The next problem comes from the 20 backer (Barrett Carter) who runs himself out of the play by going underneath the block from the center rather than fighting and getting over that block. With all 3 of those support players forced inside and underneath, the force from DJ Ivey is useless. The post safety (Jordan Battle) is the only player left who can make this stop.

Here is a comparison with a surprisingly good perimeter run defense in the Falcons.

The play side end fights to get over the block from the Y, the 40 backer flows over that block and takes out both the puller and the fullback, and the strong side safety avoids the block from the wide receiver before making the stop.

This time the Bengals are facing a reverse with a false pull. The first issue is that the playside end (Cashius Howell) does not get himself into position to make the play. Carter is in a 60 position over the Y and actually reads this out pretty quickly but he is physically manhandled by Aaron Brewer and pancaked.

Jordan Battle is the near safety on the play but he takes himself out of the play by going inside and underneath of the block from the backside guard. If he could fight over that block and force this further inside, then both Bryan Cook and Hill are in position to make the play. Cook still has an attempt but he is unable to bring down the ball carrier and the play ends up being an easy chunk play for the Dolphins.

Here is a comparison with one of the best perimeter run defenses in the league in the Texans:

Watch how Will Anderson Jr. makes this play on his own as the playside end. Anderson has incredible processing to recognize this as an end around and he cuts it off by getting penetration.

This is just a jet sweep but the Bengals get caught in a nickel B gap blitz. This takes out one of the support players who could help make a stop here but there’s still unsound play from the other defenders. Both the playside end and the nickel could possibly make this play but the backer is unable to get over or defeat the block from the Texans X wide receiver. The corner then gives a very weak tackle which allows the ball carrier to pick up about seven additional yards.

The Bengals defense is going to need to be better against these runs. They need to play team football to do so. Working over the top of blocks won’t give a player stats but it will funnel the ball to his teammates. Right now a majority of the Bengals defenders try to go underneath those blocks to make a superhero play. They aren’t making that play and instead they’re stopping anyone from making that play. Additionally, all of the Bengals defensive ends need to do a better job. Whether that’s as the backside contain player for end arounds or the playside end on crack toss, they need to get themselves in position to make plays more difficult for opponents. Lastly, the nickel needs to be better against F tight end and slot wide receiver blocks. The best defenses in the league have a nickel who is willing to fight blocks. Through five weeks, the same cannot be said about this Bengals defense.

The good news is that these are all mental and technical issues which means they are fixable to some degree. It’s absolutely possible that they come out after the bye as a sound, team defense against these runs. The coaching staff is certainly going to make it a point of emphasis as they have alluded to the fact that they are struggling in this area. It has to improve on Sunday against the Ravens.

For more, watch the film breakdown below: