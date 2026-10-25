Ja'Marr Chase Stamps Bengals Comeback Against Ravens With Short Touchdown Grab
In this story:
Cincinnati's offense is dunking on the Ravens in the second half with 28 unanswered points to stamp home a comeback victory.
The Bengals are tracking down a third-ever win against Baltimore when trailing by at least 13 points. According to our Jay Morrison, Cincinnati has won all of those exciting bouts on the road.
Ja'Marr Chase brought that closer to reality with another red-zone TD for his Ravens ledger. It marked his 10th career score against the Ravens.
Cincinnati's offense has ticked up to 7.3 yards per play on the day and turned it all around after the lowest-yardage half since 2018 to start things. As of this writing the Bengals posted four under-center snaps in the second half.
Check out the past two scoring drives and the latest strike for Chase along with a kill-shot from Drew Sample to make it 35-13:
2-yd Touchdown Pass
7:25 - 4th
Last Play
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
3rd & Goal at BAL 2
Incompletion
7:33 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to D.Meyers.
2nd & Goal at BAL 2
4-yd Run
8:14 - 4th
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to BLT 2 for 4 yards (Z.Young).
1st & Goal at BAL 6
43-yd Pass
8:37 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins pushed ob at BLT 6 for 43 yards (N.Wiggins). The penalty was assisted by replay.
1st & 10 at BAL 49
30-yd Pass
9:19 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J. Chase pushed ob at BLT 49 for 30 yards (K.Jackson). ** Injury Update: BLT-R.Smith has returned to the game.
1-yd Touchdown Run
11:14 - 4th
S.Perine up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
1st & Goal at BAL 1
7-yd Penalty
11:22 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki (K.Wallace).PENALTY on BLT-K.Wallace, Defensive Pass Interference, 7 yards, enforced at BLT 8 - No Play.
1st & Goal at BAL 8
15-yd Run
12:00 - 4th
(Shotgun) S.Perine left tackle pushed ob at BLT 8 for 15 yards (T.Buchanan).
1st & 10 at BAL 23
44-yd Pass
12:52 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep middle to T.Higgins to BLT 23 for 44 yards (K.Martin; K.Hamilton).
2nd & 6 at CIN 33
(13:10 - 4th) Official Timeout at 13:10.
4-yd Run
13:30 - 4th
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CIN 33 for 4 yards (R.Smith). BLT-R.Smith was injured during the play.
1st & 10 at CIN 29
5-yd Penalty
13:55 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to D.Sample to CIN 28 for 4 yards (M.Starks; N.Madubuike).PENALTY on BLT-K.Hamilton, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at CIN 24 - No Play.
1st & 10 at CIN 24
6-yd Run
14:34 - 4th
(No Huddle, Shotgun) C.Brown right tackle to CIN 24 for 6 yards (K.Jackson).
2nd & 4 at CIN 18
6-yd Pass
14:55 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Brown pushed ob at CIN 18 for 6 yards (N.Wiggins; R.Smith).
1st & 10 at CIN 12
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Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.